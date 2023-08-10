Crusaders’ Jarlath O’Rourke: European campaign has given us the confidence to go for the Premiership title

Jarlath O'Rourke wants a League winners medal to go with his Irish Cup medals

Crusaders defender Jarlath O’Rourke says his side should now challenge for the title after sealing back to back Irish Cup triumphs.

The north Belfast side kick off their League season at Ballymena United on Friday night and if the European performances are any indication of what lies ahead, Stephen Baxter’s men could be genuine title contenders.

After seeing off Finish side FC Haka in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, the Crues came agonisingly close to taking Norwegian giants Rosenborg to a penalty shootout.

The continental clashes have sharpened the team’s competitive edge, however they can expect a tough assignment on Friday as it will be Jim Ervin’s first competitive home game as Sky Blues boss and they will be hungry to record a first Premiership win after losing the derby at Coleraine.

It was the Crues’ away form that curtailed their progress last season and if they can find an answer to that conundrum then they should give Larne, Linfield and Glentoran a run for their money.

Left-back O’Rourke knows there’s a massive difference between lifting a knockout trophy and the Gibson Cup but he’s confident the Hatchetmen will show quality and consistency.

“The title is the ultimate goal – I’ve never managed to win it and it’s our target,” said the 28-year-old.

“We have won two Irish Cups in a row and in a one-off game we fancy ourselves against anyone but you need consistency to win a League.

“But it’s the aim. With our strong performances in Europe and new signings, there is a confidence, and the League title must be in our sights this season.

“Our away form was talked about last season and I can guarantee we will be better this time, we will address that.”

O’Rourke has matured into one of the best left-backs in the League since joining the Crues from Dungannon Swifts in 2019.

“I think I am probably playing the best football of my career, it comes from confidence,” he says proudly. “I always had belief in myself and even chipped in with a few goals.”

The Charity Shield win over Larne and strong European displays represent a stunning pre-season for the Crues, encouraging some observers to label them contenders for a first title since 2018.

“It was an unbelievable feeling in Europe,” adds O’Rourke who scored his first League goal at the Warden Street stadium in a 4-1 win for Dungannon Swifts in 2016.

“The Norway trip was the best experience in Europe I have had with Crusaders.

“We are slightly disappointed as we could have been playing Hearts – we were so close to taking Rosenborg to penalties, but it was a great experience and excellent preparation for the League campaign.

“There is no better way to prepare for the League than tough competitive European games. The Larne Charity Shield game was great but it can be hard to motivate yourself in friendlies during pre-season, so we pushed ourselves in the European games.

“With our fitness levels and performances, confidence is high going into the season.”

Baxter was quick to bolster his squad in the summer, bringing in Jordan Williamson, Jimmy Callacher, James Teelan, Lloyd Anderson, Mal Smith and Mikhail Kennedy.

Ben Kennedy’s return from injury is another huge lift for the Shore Road side.

“It’s an exciting squad,” said O’Rourke. “It’s well documented the squad was light at times following injuries but we have added five or six established players.

“It’s looking good. Lloyd Anderson came on in Europe and impressed, adding energy to midfield.

“Jimmy (Callacher) has come into the defence and James (Teelan) is another option on the wing.

“I think the Irish League is moving in the right direction – the more full-time teams the better and more young players can get a move.

“Attendances are up and I would be an advocate of summer football.

“It has worked down south and they get good crowds on a Friday night. I’d rather play in better weather.”