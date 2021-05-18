Crusaders’ Jonny Tuffey bemoans ‘sad state’ of the game after penalty dismissal during Irish Cup defeat to Larne

Name on the trophy. Larne must be thinking that now after an extraordinary penalty shoot-out that took them into Friday’s Irish Cup final.

Tiernan Lynch’s players were joyful leaving Lurgan following some of the most dramatic scenes ever witnessed in Irish League football. And why not? After all, they can make history by becoming the first Larne team to win the trophy.

There couldn’t have been a sharper contrast in emotions for those connected with Crusaders. They felt distraught, dejected, and demoralised and claimed they were robbed.

At the final whistle, the scores were level at 1-1. Philip Lowry gave Crusaders the lead on 27 minutes, finishing a fantastic cross from Ben Kennedy. The lively Ronan Hale levelled just before the hour.

Crues keeper Jonny Tuffey made two excellent saves to keep out Johnny McMurray and Hale, prior to a 75th-minute red card for Adam Lecky for a lunge on Fuad Sule.

No one would have predicted by the climax of the penalties the Crues would be reduced to NINE with Tuffey seeing red.

For Larne’s first four spot-kicks, Hale, Martin Donnelly and Jeff Hughes scored and McMurray blazed over.

For Crusaders, Ben Kennedy, Jamie McGonigle and Jarlath O’Rourke hit the net with Billy Joe Burns off target.

Then the fun really started with injury-time Larne substitute Andy Mitchell seeing his penalty saved by Tuffey, only for a re-take to be ordered by referee Shane Andrews after assistant Stephen Bell ruled the goalkeeper had encroached. Mitchell duly scored next time before Daniel Larmour made it 4-4.

Next Tuffey saved not once but twice from Josh Robinson but again was called up for moving off his line too soon. He was booked and then red carded, leading to Crues boss Stephen Baxter coming onto the pitch to call his players off.

On it went with Crues skipper Burns going in goal and being beaten by ex-team-mate Robinson, netting at his third attempt. Rodney Brown and John Herron scored for each side but when Gary Thompson hit the bar for the Seaview outfit, the game was up and Larne were through to their first Irish Cup final since 2005.

While most couldn’t believe what they had witnessed, Larne boss Lynch didn’t see a thing.

“I can’t comment on the penalties because I didn’t really watch any of them. What’s going to be at that stage is going to be. I stood at the dug-out and looked up at the stands,” said a jubilant Lynch.

“I’m just super proud of my players. I thought they were outstanding. The club has been pushing for finals and this is where we want to be.”

Tuffey (34) said: “It’s devastating. It’s harder to take with it being an Irish Cup semi-final; finals are special, and when you get to my age they are few and far between. It’s just devastating.

“I didn’t think I was off the line. I’ve started a yard behind the line. He warned me after the first one. It’s in a keeper’s DNA to go forward. I’ve never been called for doing this before and it really is a sad state that the game has gone like this.”

Tuffey apologised to manager Baxter, who in turn told his keeper there was nothing to say sorry for.

The ex-Glenavon ace said: “I do feel as though I have to say sorry partly if I’ve done something wrong. I’m gutted. I’ve potentially stopped us going to an Irish Cup final.”

While Crusaders can only save their season via the European play-offs, Larne have a Cup final to relish against Linfield. Penalty shoot-out anyone?

LARNE: C Mitchell, Cosgrove, Watson, Robinson, Hughes, Sule (A Mitchell 90), Randall (Kelly 54), Donnelly, Herron, Lynch (McMurray 46), Hale.

Subs not used: McDaid, Scott, Wade Slater, Lusty.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Forsythe (Weir 82), Burns, Larmour, O’Rourke, Thompson, Lowry, Lecky, Clarke (McGonigle 78), Kennedy, Heatley (Brown 66).

Subs not used: Cushley, Caddell, Ruddy, Owens.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Ben Kennedy (Crusaders)

Match rating: 7/10