Crusaders’ Julie Nelson expecting tough derby as Cliftonville threaten to overtake north Belfast rivals

Julie Nelson is predicting that tonight’s north Belfast derby will be the most competitive ever in the women’s game - and she can’t wait.

The Crusaders Strikers stalwart is relishing the challenge of taking on five of her Northern Ireland international team-mates in the Cliftonville Ladies line-up and hoping that she can play a part in putting the brakes on a team that has won their opening two games of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership season.

The Crues, historically one of the leading lights in the league, including under their previous guise of Newtownabbey Strikers, have always been considered the top team in north Belfast but after international trio Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness and Louise McDaniel joined Marissa Callaghan and Toni-Leigh Finnegan at the Reds, that status is under serious threat.

“Cliftonville have obviously made very good signings in Kirsty, Caitlin and Louise and they already have Marissa Callaghan and Toni-Leigh Finnegan there, so we know they are a strong side and it is going to be a tough challenge for us,” said Nelson.

“It will probably be one of the more competitive derbies given the fact that they have strengthened a lot and people will look at it as Cliftonville being the favourites going into the game. It’s going to be a good challenge and hopefully we can put in another good performance and step up to that challenge.”

Elsewhere on derby night, defending champions Glentoran Women will put their 100% start to the season on the line away to Linfield Ladies, and Derry City Women host Sion Swifts Ladies with both seeking their first points of the campaign.

FIXTURES: Crusaders Strikers v Cliftonville Ladies (8pm), Derry City Women v Sion Swifts Ladies, Linfield Ladies v Glentoran Women (both 7.45pm).