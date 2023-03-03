Crusaders keen to home in on more Irish Cup glory: Billy Joe Burns

Billy Joe Burns is just delighted that tomorrow’s blockbuster Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Quarter-Final against Glentoran is at Seaview.

The Crusaders skipper admits that their away form has cost them virtually any chance of the Premiership title this season but is relishing the prospect of a full house at the north Belfast venue for the match of the round.

“Seaview will be packed out, both sets of fans will have it rocking so it’s a game we’re looking forward to,” said Burns. “These are the games you want to be involved in and ones I relish, it doesn’t get any better than a Quarter-Final against the Glens.”

Burns, though, knows they will have to put in an improved performance to the scoreless stalemate at Ballymena last Saturday which was a 12th game in all competitions away from home which they have failed to win.

“The result was disappointing and sums up our season away from home,” he added.

“To be fair to Ballymena they battled hard and we did as well so it wasn’t for lack of effort, the ball just didn’t go in the net.

“We probably made a few wrong decisions in the box, their keeper made a few good saves. But it’s more points dropped and you can’t complain you’re not challenging for the title with away form like that, so it’s our own fault.”

Tomorrow, though, the Crues have a trophy to defend and Burns, who will be 34-years-old when the Cup Final comes round, is keen to add to his five winners’ medals in the showpiece competition.

“I’m still enjoying it and as long as that continues and I can give my best, I’ll keep going,” he insisted.

“We’ll not be giving it up (the Cup) without a fight but it’s obviously going to be tough, the Glens have been in good form recently and have already beaten us twice this year so they’ll be looking forward to it. Two good teams, both sets of players going for it, that’s what the fans like to see.”

The two defeats were at the BetMcLean Oval, but back in December they won a five-goal thriller between the teams at Seaview, the second in what is now an eight-game winning run at home.

Little wonder Burns is determined to make it nine, with another Cup Semi-Final in sight.

Before tomorrow’s Quarter-Final at Seaview, there will be a lunch attended by players who played in the 1967 Irish Cup Final — the first time the Crues lifted the trophy.

Among the former Crues players attending will be Terry Nicholson, John McPolin and Derek Lewis, joined by Glentoran legends Billy McKeag, Harry Creighton, Tommy Jackson and Jim Weatherup.