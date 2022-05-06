Crusaders legend Declan Caddell wants to bow out in a blaze of glory by bringing Irish Cup trophy back to Seaview

After 15 years at the same club, tomorrow’s Irish Cup Final could be the very last time Declan Caddell gets to pull on the Crusaders jersey for a competitive game.

The teak-tough midfielder announced his decision to retire at the end of this season to take on the role of Academy Director at Seaview, despite having another year of his current deal to run.

Caddell would dearly love to bow out of the game with a third Irish Cup winner’s medal, but knows he may have to play a supporting role at Windsor Park.

This is a role he is happy to accept and insists the priority for everyone at the north Belfast club is to beat Ballymena United, no matter who plays.

“I don’t know if I’ll be involved,” said the respected midfield general, whose playing days would actually be extended by defeat with the Crues dropping into the European play-offs.

“That’s up to Stephen (Baxter) but the main aim is that the team gets over the line, no matter who plays.

“But because I made my mind up to retire, I have thrived on encouraging others at the club now.

“I was sent off playing against Cliftonville in February and the boys won eight games out of nine after that, they have really been on top of their game.

“You have to expect that in football. Players like Robbie Weir, Philip Lowry and Jordan Forsythe are performing well so it’s difficult to move them out, but you never know what Stephen will do.

“It will be a difficult game against Ballymena and I don’t believe either team should be considered favourites to lift the cup.

“Ballymena are always an awkward, physical, hardworking team, a mirror of us in many ways and David Jeffrey is a serial winner of trophies.

“We know if we are not on top of our game, we will get punished, we are under no illusions whatsoever on that front.

“It’s a toss of a coin, who wants it most and if we do not work hard and do our jobs, it will be a difficult afternoon for us.”

Caddell is the embodiment of what Crusaders have become over the last 17 years since Baxter took over, loyal to the bone and with Seaview in his heart.

Had you asked him when he was a young teenager playing for Newhill in the Whiterock district of west Belfast if he thought he would be at Crusaders for all of his playing career, he may have laughed. He is proud to be a one-club man but admits he suffered some early frustrations in his career with the Crues that nearly saw him leave for more gametime.

“I made my debut in 2007, but it would be another four years before I would establish myself in the first team, and I found that frustrating,” he recalls. “It was my immaturity. I thought I was better than some of the players being picked and I got frustrated, but Davy Rainey took me under his wing to give me some advice.

“I was looking at players like Mickey Collins and Eamon Doherty and thinking ‘I should be playing, their legs have gone’, but they were the age I am now so I have a better understanding.

“Davy kept saying to me, ‘bide your time, you will get your opportunity’ and of course he was right, but I was young and didn’t see it that way at first.

“So now I try to instill that same advice Davy gave me to the young players at the club, be patient, it’s about learning and we all have to go through it in our careers.

“I came through the academy at Seaview, I know what it’s like. I have been at Crusaders from the time they were rebuilding after relegation in 2005, and that has been one of the most pleasing aspects of my time at the club, watching it rebuild into something very special, I am proud to be a part of it and I want to continue serving the club.

“I have a year left on my contract but I know the work that needs to be done with the Academy and I want to give it full throttle.

“Stephen wanted me to play on but I need as much time as I can get for my new role and it means a lot to me.

“I’m 34 now, I’ve won everything I wanted to win in my career and I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve.

“I have to consider that my game time may have been more limited than I am used to and it’s not in my DNA to watch games from the dugout.

“I’m a one-club man, I always wanted to stay at Crusaders and this new role gives me that opportunity to stay and keep the club crest on my chest, albeit in a different guise.

“I had a good think about it, spoke to Danielle and my family and came to the decision to retire, so after the weekend that’s it. Let’s hope I can sign off with a win.”