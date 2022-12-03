Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter bemoans worst injury crisis of his career ahead of Glentoran visit

Declan Caddell came out of retirement to feature for Crusaders against Linfield

Due to the chronic nature and the seriousness of his team’s growing injury list, Baxter was forced to lure Declan Caddell out of retirement last weekend in a desperate measure to fill the substitutes’ bench.

It wasn’t long before the 34-year-old was back in action. Baxter lost central defensive pairing Robbie Weir and Daniel Larmour before half-time against Linfield and it was business as usual for the midfielder.

Baxter admits he’s now down to the bare bones in terms of his playing personnel.

“In all my days of managing football, I’ve never seen the like of it as regards to injuries,” said an exasperated Baxter. “I’ve never had to make so many changes to a team that I did last week against Linfield.

“We travelled to Windsor Park, particularly light in the central defensive positions, so we had to put Robbie in there. It was between him and Billy Joe Burns, they decided themselves, but that’s the magnitude of the trust I have in those guys.

“I thought we had a great shape about us in the first half... we didn’t let them (Linfield) in behind us and dealt with everything they had. We actually had the better chances as well.

“But to lose Robbie and then Daniel Larmour, both to hamstring problems, was a disaster.

“Even before that, we lost Jude Winchester before a ball was kicked, he pulled a muscle in his back in the warm-up. We had to play players all over the place, out of position.

“It was well-documented we had to bring back Declan Caddell, out of retirement, such was our critical injury pile-up.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter

Baxter admits Caddell could be around for a few weeks yet and will again be involved in today’s clash against Mick McDermott’s Glens.

“I would think that coming into this busy period of the month of December, Declan will still be involved, provided he is fit enough,” hinted Baxter.

“If he is up for the challenge, I don’t see any reason why he’ll not hang in there for a while, especially, with the injury backlog we have.

“It’s a need-must situation at the minute. We didn’t sit down and plan this out. It was literally a call to say I need you because I’m only a couple of injuries away from a disaster.

“We now face another mammoth test against one of the form teams. The Glens came out of a little run of poor results with a win at Portadown, so they’ll have their tails up.

“But we must focus on ourselves. Our concentration levels were top drawer last week, everyone had to stay focused. The players were different class. We never got cut open over the 90 minutes.

“Under such severe circumstances we came away with a great point because Linfield had been on a great run. We were so far down to the wire, it was untrue, so the players deserve all the credit for showing great character. We were pleased with our efforts, but we now move on.”

Baxter is relieved to get back to the lush synthetic surface at Seaview after last weekend’s quagmire battle at the international stadium.

“I don’t know a lot about how surfaces work, but that was basically a new pitch,” he added.

“We were at Windsor earlier in the season and the pitch was immaculate. It wasn’t what you expect when you go to the international stadium. I don’t really get too carried away about football pitches... I’m more concerned at getting results rather than worry about how the grass grows.

“There is lot to be said for the plastic surfaces. They are consistent... and you are always playing on it as regards to games being called off. It encourages you to play football and, these young kids coming up, that’s how they are being taught to pass the ball.

“All the purists would like a grass pitch, but the modern-day game in our League, our climate and all of those things suggest that plastic is the way to go.

“We were the first club with it and now I see some exceptional pitches up and down the League at Coleraine, Cliftonville and Dungannon. They are brilliant, that’s how far these pitches have come on.”