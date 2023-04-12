Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter shares out praise after win on milestone occasion

Manager Stephen Baxter wanted to avoid the handshakes and back slaps, preferring to pour praise on his players after taking charge of Crusaders for the 900th time in Tuesday night’s win over Coleraine at Seaview.

His Shore Road boys did him proud on the milestone occasion — Baxter is now the world’s longest-serving football boss — running out 3-1 winners, which kept them in touch for an automatic European qualification spot.

Although Michael McCrudden shot the Bannsiders into a first- half lead, the Crues responded with goals from Jordan Forsythe, who bagged a double, and Philip Lowry — his 20th of the season.

In his 18 years in charge, Baxter has guided the Crues to three Irish League titles, three Irish Cup successes, three County Antrim Shields, a League Cup success and a Setanta Cup triumph — quite an impressive CV.

Although he wasn’t aware that he’d clocked up 900 games until after the match, in typical modest fashion Baxter deflected the adulation.

“I don’t follow any of the statistical stuff; actually, someone just mentioned it after the game,” he said. “All these milestones are nice to hear. To be honest, I’m only concerned about our next game, trying to get people fit.

“Nine hundred games? Where have they all gone? It’s been an incredible journey and we’ve done incredible things. As a football club, there is a drive and an enthusiasm about all of us.

“It just keeps us going. I really haven’t noticed the games being chalked off, it’s now been 18 years since it all began.

“There is this thing in England they talk about, managers are only five games away from the sack and all that sort of thing.

“We’ve never lost five games on the trot in those 18 years. We’ve maybe lost three, but we’ve never lost five. It’s always been felt we’ve been riding the crest of a wave most of the time.

“There’s never been a moment in that period when I’ve thought we’re behind the eight ball, which has been great. It’s a testament of the players we’ve had here and a testament to the coaching staff and of the fans, who have been so loyal.

“They keep us all going and make my job worth doing. I’ve always said from day one if I’m enjoying it, I’ll stay, if I’m not enjoying it, I’ll leave. I’m still enjoying it, so we’ll see where it all goes.”

Baxter was thrilled with his team’s contribution against Oran Kearney’s Coleraine, the game played in horrible conditions.

Although their title chances have long evaporated, Baxter believes every point must still be a prisoner.

“You must fight for each and every point available,” he stubbornly stated. “There is no point in going the distance of playing 34 or 35 games and then chucking in the towel.

“We went to Windsor Park on Friday looking for three points (the game finished scoreless), we were looking for three points against Coleraine and we’ll be giving our lot against Larne next Friday.

“We are competing for every point, and we’ll see where it takes us. We have obviously got to keep an eye on players’ fitness. We lost two players (Josh Robinson and Jarlath O’Rourke) to hamstring problems on Tuesday, which we could have done without.

“We are still hanging in there, clinging on to the teams above us. I know we have the Irish Cup Final to look forward to, but second place is the only other position that will guarantee Europe, so that will be a priority.”