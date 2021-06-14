Crusaders move quickly to seal deal for Frazer after winger's Glentoran exit confirmed

Versatile Jonny Frazer has moved across town to Crusaders from Glentoran.

The 25-year-old will officially put pen to paper on a three-year contract for the Shore Road side when his Glens deal expires at the end of the month.

Formerly with Linfield, Warrenpoint Town and Ards, Frazer, who was plagued by injury over the past six months, spent the latter part of the season on loan at Carrick Rangers.

“It’s a new challenge and I’m looking forward to getting started,” said Frazer.

“I’ve had a tough time with injuries over the past campaign and I’m not sorry to see the end of it. Although I enjoyed my time at Glentoran, it was a tough job nailing down a first team shirt.”

Meanwhile, Trai Hume and Ben Wylie have both left Ballymena United after their loans.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Hume returns to Linfield, while Wylie moves back across to Scotland to rejoin Celtic.

Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey believes to two players have big futures ahead of them.

“Tria had an amazing season,” said Jeffrey, the recipient of the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

“Having played in multiple positions, he is a totally dedicated and committed talent.

"Ben’s attitude was first class. I would like to think that his education of coming out of academy football to senior football will have benefited him.”