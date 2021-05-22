Crusaders mulling over their next move in Irish Cup saga after official protest dismissed by IFA

Crusaders will consider their options over the weekend after the Irish FA dismissed the club’s protest over their Irish Cup semi-final penalty shootout defeat by Larne.

The Shore Road outfit had lodged an objection with the Irish FA’s Challenge Cup Committee.

The protest by the club detailed what they called “multiple separate breaches of Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the Game”.

They relate to the rules around the taking of penalty kicks and shoot-outs.

The IFA took advice from David Elleray, technical director of the International Football Association Board, in reaching its conclusion.

The Committee stated: “Following consideration of the Protest Letter received from Crusaders Football Club, and the verbal observations of Tommy Whiteside, Treasurer and Director, and Bernard Thompson, General Manager and Secretary, of Crusaders FC, the Irish Football Association’s Challenge Cup Committee has determined that the protest is dismissed.

“In reaching the decisions the Committee took notice of advice provided by the Technical Director of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in relation to the detail of the protest made by Crusaders Football Club.

“The advice covered Laws 5, 10 and 14 and in particular indicated that on the facts of the case as presented there was a procedural error, however. there is no evidence or indication in the Crusaders submission that this error materially affected the outcome of a particular penalty kick that was outlined in the club’s submission.”