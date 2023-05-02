Crusaders must be ready for another tough Irish Cup Final duel: Chris Hegarty

Last year’s showpiece is remembered for dramatic late goals in normal time and extra time as the Crues snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

There was agony for United and ecstasy for Crusaders. Now the two sides will go at it again at Windsor Park.

David Jeffrey’s side were the only team to beat the Crues at Seaview in the League this season until Larne arrived and wrapped up the title.

The Braidmen are hungry to win a first Irish Cup since 1989 and they were beaten Finalists in 2014, 2020 and 2022.

But the Crues are also determined to retain the prize they won in dramatic fashion a year ago. It promises to be another ferociously fought contest and former Rangers defender Hegarty is expecting the usual Cup Final fireworks.

“It’s a Cup Final and we will need to be at our best,” insisted Hegarty. “We will work hard all week and give it everything in what will hopefully be our last game of the season.

“All we can do is work hard, prepare well and try to enjoy it. It’s a big day for the club and supporters. It’s important we perform. We all know last year we didn’t perform to our highest level, and we got the job done.

“That game was over 120 minutes and we did our job. Ballymena will want to put things right while we want to retain the trophy.

“They will be hurting but they threw everything at us last year and they will do the same again — it’s a Cup Final and you expect that.

“We will have to deal with that. Davy (David Jeffrey) will have them fired up, Stevie (Stephen Baxter) will have us fired up and it will be a real ding-dong, we will look forward to it.”

Defeat would see the Crues drop into the European Play-Offs, giving them little time to nurse mental scars.

Hegarty feels Cup success would be another handsome reward for some of the impressive football the team has served up.

“Ben Kennedy has been a big miss for us virtually all season and Josh (Robinson) has been out half the year,” he added.

“Two big and important players for us so to perform the way we have and use the whole squad, we have done really well.

“We just need to keep the focus on the Final and work hard. You play the game for these big occasions.

“The majority of the squad experienced this last year so it’s all about fire in the belly and having the hunger to go at it again.”

Crues boss Stephen Baxter said one word when he was asked what to expect from Sunday’s opponents — “fire”.

“David will have his team so focused and motivated as he did in the Semi-Final (against Larne),” he said.

“These are one- off games and you can earn a European place. David knows how to get his team to perform and I expect another mammoth battle, they will be formidable opponents and we will need to produce something special.

“All I can ask is they give everything and do what we ask of them.”