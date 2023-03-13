Crusaders must keep delivering in big tests, insists Ross Clarke

Ross Clarke is hoping Crusaders can keep their good run going — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Ross Clarke has urged his Crusaders team-mates to keep showing the same intensity that earned a victory over Glentoran in the Irish Cup for the rest of the season.

The Crues face derby rivals Cliftonville in a blockbuster Premiership clash at Seaview tonight (7.45pm) and Stephen Baxter’s men have been dominant on the Shore Road this season.

The Irish Cup holders are a tough nut to crack on their own patch and that was proven again when Glentoran were dumped out of the tournament last Saturday.

Jordan Forsythe scored the only goal of the quarter-final but it was a deserved victory that earned a semi-final battle with Dungannon Swifts.

The Crues don’t allow teams to settle at Seaview and they would be challenging for the title if their away form was more ruthless.

The chasing pack are trying to stop leaders Larne disappearing over the horizon and Cliftonville are seven points behind with this game in hand.

Victory would move the Crues to within two points of their neighbours and former Linfield ace Clarke feels it’s crucial the players don’t drop their standards.

“We expected a feisty clash at Seaview against Glentoran and it didn’t disappoint,” he said. “It was a massive win and every game is huge at this point in the season.

“They are all Cup Finals in my eyes and we need to have the same approach in all of them.

“We knew what Glentoran would bring at Seaview and we managed to come through that test with the right result.

“They are a brilliant side, we set up to shut down their threats and I felt Rory McKeown was superb, he didn’t give Conor McMenamin a kick. Conor is flying for the Glens but Rory did an excellent job on him.

“We defended from the front as a unit and it was enough to reach another semi-final.

“Every game in the Irish Cup you did deep, it’s our trophy to hold onto and we have shown we won’t let it go easily.”

Crues boss Stephen Baxter also feels his men should be confident after an impressive display against the Glens.

“Our defence and midfield were excellent against Glentoran,” he reflected. “We lost Jude (Winchester) at half-time with a back spasm he has been struggling with all season but Robbie Weir and Philip Lowry showed real quality.

“I didn’t see a battle we didn’t win last Saturday.

“You have to nullify threats and we did that against the Glens, allowing us to take the game to them.

“I have sleepless nights thinking about systems and sometimes you doubt yourself but it’s great when you prevail in a winner takes all scenario.

“All these games are tough and hard fought, you have to work exceptionally hard.”