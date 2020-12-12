Crusaders need to find identity on the road to back up sensational home form, says midfield ace Lowry

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry has challenged his team-mates to take their excellent home form on the road after another comfortable victory at Seaview, this time over Portadown.

Stephen Baxter's men cruised to a 5-0 win over the newly promoted side and it could have easily been a lot more given the home side's dominance.

Lowry himself got a second-half double after first-half goals from Jordan Owens, Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky had the Belfast side in command, and the win takes them up to third, just one point behind Linfield.

The problem for the Seaview men is that their form outside of their home ground has been abject compared to that on the Shore Road, which has them five points off early pace-setters Larne.

Baxter's charges have won 11 of their last 12 games at Seaview, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process, but away from home they've lost eight of their last 10 in all competitions.

Lowry believes the Belfast team have to find their identity when they go on the road but has backed his team-mates to discover how to win away from home as they mount a title challenge.

"(Our away form) has not been good enough. I think it's maybe a case of finding our identity away from home again," said the midfielder.

"You look at those games against Linfield and Larne this year and I thought we were quite timid in our approach and we ended up peppering them in the last five or ten minutes of those games. But for large parts we were a bit passive, I felt. The Glenavon game was just a disaster from start to finish.

"I think the last couple of games - Glentoran last week, Portadown today - we've got back to what we're good at. Being big, strong, being difficult to play against and we're going to have to take that on the road again because the league is so tough.

"You look at Larne last night, sweeping Linfield aside in the second half, it's a long time since I've seen a team do that.

"There's one more game before we turn around and play everyone again, so it's a ferocious league and it's only going to get tougher. We're going to have to improve away from home if we're going to do anything."

But the victory over Portadown will do wonders for the Crues' confidence when they go away from home - which they do on Friday night when they take on Carrick Rangers - as they try to push the top two.

After his second-half brace, which could have been a treble had Lecky not taken the ball effectively off his feet for his goal, Lowry believes there's plenty to be optimistic about.

"Anyone who, if they'd never seen Crusaders play today and they turned up today, would have gone away thinking that's what that team is all about," he beamed.

"Big, strong, powerful, fantastic crosses into the box, plenty of goals and nasty in the defence as well. All round, brilliant day at the office. The big man (Adam Lecky) was sensational today. He makes the team tick when he plays like that.

"We lost Colin Coates and then Billy Joe (in the summer), and I'll not lie, I was a little bit worried when I saw the whole situation with Covid.

"But right through the team we have people with the bit between their teeth and it's about getting rather than four or five, the whole 11. The last couple of weeks we've got that, and now we enter a period where Carrick is a really tough game and then the Blues and then Larne here in January.

"The games are coming thick and fast but we have a big squad here and we're going to need everyone. Guys are disappointed not making the bench today and that's what we want to see."