Crusaders officials won’t put club at risk over investment proposal, says club legend Roy McDonald

Crusaders officials and members will not put the club at risk as they consider a significant investment proposal, insists club legend Roy McDonald.

Members will be given details of the proposals at an EGM on Thursday week in the Roy McDonald Centre at Seaview.

The Belfast Telegraph reported last week that the Crues were in line for major investment from an English-born businessman with an interest in developing sports clubs.

“We have good sound people at Crusaders, very well thought of in football circles,” said goalkeeping legend McDonald.

“People like Mark Langhammer, Tommy Whiteside and Barney Thompson know what they are doing. Those guys are unsung heroes. They wouldn’t put the club at risk, not one bit.

“They wouldn’t bring a proposal to members unless it warranted discussion.”

McDonald, still a hugely popular and respected figure at Seaview, played a part in all of the club’s seven league titles in its history.

He worked with 11 managers before stepping away from his coaching role but he still cheers the team on from the stands.

Like other Crues fans, McDonald is waiting to see what the significant investment proposal is and until then, he can’t make a judgement.

“I’m interested to learn more about it,” he added.

“It’s potentially a big decision for the club.

“The members have to have a say in everything, they own the club and have supported it through thick and thin.

“They will have a decision to make.

“But I have total faith in the Crusaders board.

“They are a forward thinking club who want to progress and be successful.

“The changes at Seaview over the years reflect that. The ground is unrecognisable from when I played.”

A statement on behalf of the Crues board pointed out that the EGM was for discussion only but members would be given the chance to call a further meeting should they wish to take a vote on the investment proposal.

It added that “due to Non-Disclosure Agreements, no further comment will be made ahead of the EGM.”

It’s expected that the proposal will bring a financial windfall to the club with opportunities to prosper on and off the pitch.

McDonald, an Irish Cup winner with Distillery in 1971, added: “It’s a big responsibility taking over a club, you would need to have a great interest in it.

“Supporters have high expectations, and you would need to have plenty of finance.

“In England new potential owners have the ‘fit and proper person test’ to ensure appropriate people are appointed.

“It could make business sense but we want to know exactly how it will work.

“I have every confidence in the good people running this football club.”

Another Crues legend, two-times title winning manager Roy Walker, said he expected the members to make the right call, adding: “Options are good but you need the details before you can draw a conclusion.

“This will be thought through and if it’s in the best interests of the club, it may progress.”