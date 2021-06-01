Crusaders penalty 'madness' has social media in shock as European play-off semi-final ends in controversy at Solitude

Cliftonville’s Aaron McCarey celebrates after the contentious decision to rule that Michael Ruddy's penalty had not crossed the line. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

'You couldn't make it up,' said former Irish League boss Gerry Flynn, and he was probably right.

Crusaders may not have got the backing of the majority of social media users after last month's Irish Cup penalty controversy but in round two of a jaw-dropping end of season saga, there's more or less universal support for the north Belfast side.

After goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off during their Irish Cup shoot-out defeat to Larne, many pundits and fans backed referee Shane Andrews. However, the Crues were again ousted from a key competition on penalties on Tuesday evening, when Cliftonville edged a shoot-out 5-4.

All of the first nine penalties rippled the net and referee Raymond Crangle blew the final whistle, sending Cliftonville through to the European play-off final, when it was adjudged that Michael Ruddy's spot-kick hadn't crossed the line after rattling down off the crossbar.

Video replays would seconds later prove the ball had in fact crossed into the goal, meaning it should have been awarded and the penalties sent to sudden death.

Former Crusaders defender Howard Beverland, now playing for Coleraine, called for 'justice to be restored'.

"Complete injustice tonight," he tweeted. "Players, management and fans don’t deserve that. Too much at stake! Clear to see by twitter and social media there is wide spread agreement and a wave of support for fairness and justice to be restored. Hopefully something can be done to put this right."

Social media erupted as BBC commentator Joel Taggart said "European play offs, hundreds of thousands of pounds at stake and the assistant referee says this penalty DID NOT cross the line. I truly give up," in a tweet accompanied by a picture showing the ball over the line.

Northern Ireland international and Crusaders Strikers defender Julie Nelson said "it’ll be interesting to hear the justification of that," while Crues goalkeeper Sean O'Neill, not playing on the night, simply tweeted the word 'Madness!'

"This time Crusaders really have been screwed over," said football journalist Keith Bailie while Coleraine player Jamie Glackin branded the call 'a joke'.

Glentoran's Ciaran O'Connor tweeted 'it just keeps getting worse every time I watched it' minutes after the debacle and Crusaders fan Bryan Hutchinson said the decision was 'an absolute disgrace' as he pointed out the penalty was likely to be Ruddy's last kick in a Crusaders shirt.