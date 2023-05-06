Crusaders’ Philip Lowry: Success for me is measured in silverware

If there’s one player who deserves to finish the season with silverware it’s Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry.

The former Linfield and Derry City man has found the net an incredible 17 times in the Premiership but he’s the first to admit this game is about medals and memories of winning trophies.

In his glittering career he has already bagged four Premiership titles and five Irish Cups including two with Crusaders.

Intelligent runs and an impressive will to win has kept the goals flowing but Crusaders will need a huge squad effort to get them over the line against a highly motivated Ballymena United side on Sunday.

“A successful season for me is silverware and we sort of fell off in the League but we performed admirably with the number of injuries and suspensions to key men,” said Lowry.

“The Irish Cup is the big one, it’s the one Cup competition that means so much to the players, fans and it’s always a fantastic occasion.

“It would round off a great season for us if we can turn over Ballymena but we know it’ll be a difficult game.”

Lowry scored for Linfield in their 2-1 Irish Cup Final success against Portadown in 2010 as David Jeffrey’s side claimed a fourth double in five seasons.

Billy Joe Burns also featured for the Blues in that decider but suspension rules him out of this final for Crusaders.

The defender was shown a straight red card for throwing the ball in the direction of Larne opponent Shaun Want and hit with a three-game ban.

“You have to look at it in the cold light of day ­- Billy Joe isn’t playing,” admitted Lowry who also scored in the Crues’ 3-0 Irish Cup Final win over Ballinamallard United in 2019.

“As big a mate he is and as good a player as he is, it’s done and dusted now and you can’t turn back the clock.

“He won’t be here so we will move on. One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, so there will be that added incentive where players will want to do it for Billy.

“However, you don’t need any more incentive when it comes to an Irish Cup final and being the holders, we will do everything in our power to try and retain the trophy.

“We are all gutted for BJ but as I said he’s long in the tooth and we’re long in the tooth now that you can’t magically bring him back to play and we will have to move on without him.”