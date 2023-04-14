Crusaders’ Philip Lowry warns Larne not to expect a title stroll at Seaview

Influential Philip Lowry admits he’s determined to play the role of party pooper when champions-elect Larne arrive at Seaview tonight for what could be an historic occasion.

Tiernan Lynch’s boys require merely a point to secure their first ever Danske Bank Premiership title and, while the champagne is on ice, Crusaders midfielder Lowry would prefer it not to happen on his watch.

The Shore Road team approach the game in the best possible shape, unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions. With three League fixtures remaining, they are only four points behind second-placed Linfield, so automatic European qualification is still on their agenda.

They also have the most impressive home record in the Premiership this season, with their only League defeat at Seaview coming way back on November 14 against the Ballymena United side they are scheduled to meet in next month’s Irish Cup Final.

“If we could finish second, I wouldn’t say it’s a free hit in the Irish Cup Final, but we would have secured Europe,” said Lowry. “That’s down the line and we will deal with the Irish Cup when it comes.

“These games against the top six are always extremely difficult but nobody will want to play us as the last time we lost was against Glentoran in January.

“I thought we deserved at least a point last Friday against Linfield and we probably had chances to nick it. We will look to keep this run going until the end of the season. That’s just the mentality of the changing room.

“We will worry about ourselves, as we have done all season. We are out of the title race, but we still have bags to play for. We have gone under the radar all year, and no-one has given us any credit.

"Look at the nature of the injuries and suspensions we’ve had; we lost Paul Heatley to a seven game ban; Ben Kennedy has barely kicked a ball, we’ve had other players out for long spells, so it’s been a phenomenal season to hang in there really.

“Everyone thought we’d struggle to score goals but we are probably the second or third highest scorers in the league, they’ve come from all over the team. It’s a really good changing room to be a part of.

“Larne are coming to win the League title, but we will put it up to them and aim to protect our record at Seaview, we don't mind delaying their title party.”

Incredibly, Lowry pocketed his 20th goal of the season and his 60th for Crusaders in the midweek (3-1) win over Coleraine.

“I’m delighted to get 60 goals for the club,” he added modestly. “It’s been a brilliant season for me personally; I’m enjoying every minute of every game and the accolades seem to keep coming. You have to keep enjoying these things.

“I’m just enjoying my football and going into every game not fearing anyone and just loving every second of it. I’ve managed to put the ball in the net nine times out of ten this season.

“When you get a run going, it’s sometimes hard to get off it and the chances have just presented themselves and I’ve got to credit my team-mates for that.”

Lowry hailed the part of Ross Clarke for his latest strike, a lovely little glancing header that earned the Crues for the first time against the Bannsiders in a game played in horrible conditions.

“I don’t think people realised how difficult it was in the first-half, it was all about managing the game. We gave away a sloppy penalty, (scored by Michael McCrudden), but I thought we ran out comfortable winners in the second-half, and it was a thoroughly deserved victory,” he added.

“Yes, I missed a good chance early on, but the defender put me off as I changed my mind at the last second about where I wanted to put the header. I knew if I got a second chance that I wouldn’t miss it.

“It was a great ball in by Clarkey, and it was very similar to a lot of goals I’ve scored with a run across the front, and it just needs a touch. I knew as soon as it left my head it was in the net.”