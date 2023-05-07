Crusaders players ‘executed a perfect plan’, says triumphant manager

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter purred with satisfaction following his team’s Irish Cup demolition of Ballymena United at sunny Windsor Park on Sunday.

Goals from Ross Clarke, Adam Lecky, Paul Heatley and skipper Philip Lowry made sure it was an occasion to remember for the Crues. But it was a quite forgettable day at the office for Ballymena, who may have had their pockets picked in last season’s Final, but they were totally outclassed this time around.

“For the last month, we have focused on this game, we’ve sent someone to watch every Ballymena match, so we did our homework,” beamed Baxter.

“We’ve watched the tapes and we worked out a strategy of what we wanted to do in this game for quite some time. We worked on how we would get this job done.

“I had it in my head for a week on what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it, but it was the way we executed it in the manner we did which was quite sensational.

“It was 4-0, but we probably missed another four chances, with nothing in reply. That’s a big performance in anyone’s book. We didn’t play well last year, but somehow got the Cup won.

“I was determined for us to come here, pass the ball well and play well this time — we did that with some aplomb.

“Our level of performance was really, really scintillating given we had lost Billy Joe Burns and Josh Robinson, and had to play one or two people in different positions, but we worked all of that out and it paid a big dividend.”

Baxter revealed opposite number David Jeffrey paid him the ultimate compliment at the finish.

He went on: “To get a compliment from my pal, who is a legend of our game, he said, ‘you were miles ahead of us’ which is quite something.

“It’s always difficult when you are on the losing side, it’s happened to me. It was our day, we played really well and we were worthy winners.

“If I was really being nit-picking, I was a little bit disappointed we were not more goals up at half-time.

“That was the focal point of our team talk. I told the boys to stick with what they are doing and the opportunities would present themselves again.

“We had one goal, but we could have been two or three to the good.

“I sensed it from the boys on the Wednesday leading up to the Final. There was a mood around the place, I felt it in my bones we would get the job done, especially if we got the early goal.

“Some of the performances from the likes of Heatley, Lecky, Lowry and Clarke — I don’t think there was a player in the team that didn’t score an eight out of 10.

“Jonny Tuffey hadn’t a shot to save all day.”