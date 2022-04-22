Crusaders players have given me a selection headache ahead of Irish Cup final, admits Stephen Baxter

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter admits he’s been given an ‘unexpected headache’ in the lead up to next month’s Irish Cup Final.

Since their semi-final win against Cliftonville, Baxter has had the luxury of rotating his squad, which resulted in them going on a six-game unbeaten run as the Danske Bank Premiership reaches a climax.

The Crues’ impressive form came to an end in midweek when they agonisingly lost out to title-chasing Linfield at Seaview – Ethan Devine’s second half goal, enough to separate two evenly-matched teams.

With only two games remaining, David Healy’s title holders remain only one point ahead of Cliftonville in what has developed into a captivating title chase.

Baxter, however, is thrilled how some of his players have stepped up to the plate, which has certainly given him foot for thought in terms of cup final places.

“We were able to make seven or eight changes to the team from Saturday’s win at Coleraine, a lot of boys have been hard at it for three of four weeks with the number of games they’ve had,” said Baxter, who took charge of the side for the 850th time at the Showgrounds.

“It was important we didn’t over play them and put them under pressure, that’s when the hamstrings begin to go. We’ve already had a number of those problems over the last six weeks, so we have to manage that.

“Some of the performances we got against Linfield were top class. Jude Winchester, Declan Caddell, Jordan Forsythe – they were phenomenal. The young lad, who is only 18 and playing his second game, Jack Patterson, was excellent.

“It was good from us. I got what I needed out of the game. We put it up to Linfield until the last kick of the ball.

“There can be no complaints from anyone, saying we were not trying to win a football match. We chucked on a couple of subs for the last 10 minutes to try to get something out of it.”

Baxter’s boys face another massive test tomorrow when their North Belfast rivals Cliftonville make the short trip to Seaview for what could be another title decider.

“Football people are ferociously competitive,” added Baxter. “David Healy would have expected no favours – and he got no favours on Tuesday night. That’s how it should be.

“When teams are in the hunt for a title, they have to earn it. It will be the same on Saturday against Cliftonville. If they are going to win it, they have to win it themselves.

“We have to look after ourselves and get on with our own business. The performance (against Linfield) from my point, I was extra pleased – just a hair disappointed with the result.

“A manager will always go away and assess the performance. On another given day, we could have won it.

“Performance is everything. If anything, it has also given me a bigger headache than I expected, with the Cup Final looming.

“I asked each and every one of them (the players) to show me your worth for a Cup Final place and, my word, they have responded. You can offer me good luck with that one.

“We’ve now got two games remaining, the first a big derby date against Cliftonville.

“Although Linfield got a result against us on Tuesday, they’ve still got to go and put their best foot forward against Larne and Coleraine. That’ won’t be easy.

“Cliftonville will be coming to us and that’s equally as tough form them. Both those teams have got to earn the title – that’s nothing to do with us.

“The position we are in at the minute, we have to think one, two or possibly three weeks ahead as how that will all play out.

“After the Irish Cup semi-final, with the five League games remaining, I asked them (the players) to play maybe two, possibly three of those . . . so we rotated a little bit over the last few weeks.

“We were able make changes each week which has worked well, we’ve got a few fresh legs into the team.”