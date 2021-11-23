Crusaders quick to narrow gap on their title rivals with victory over Dungannon

Dungannon Swifts 0 Crusaders 2

Two first-half goals saw Crusaders beat Dungannon to close the gap on the title contenders.

Adam Lecky and Declan Caddell were on target in a comfortable 2-0 win at Stangmore Park.

It moves the Crues within three points of second-placed Coleraine, while they are seven adrift of leaders Cliftonville.

In the build-up, Crues boss Stephen Baxter had praised the stylish attacking football that Dungannon have played under Dean Shiels, who missed this game as he is completing his Uefa pro-licence.

Yet Baxter’s side managed to keep them well contained, with Lecky and Caddell ruthlessly punishing the two main chances that came their way in the first half.

Dungannon, who will rue a big chance that Ryan Mayse spurned at 1-0, will be frustrated not to have capitalised on Saturday’s win over Portadown.

They made one switch to their team from Saturday, with an ongoing goalkeeping crisis resulting in a recall for Niall Morgan.

Crusaders’ sole change saw Ross Clarke brought back in place of Jonathan McMurray.

This was one of two games in hand for the Crues, with Baxter aiming to close the gap on the sides out in front.

And they took control with two first-half goals. The first came after 18 minutes as Billy Joe Burns’ pass found Paul Heatley in space and he crossed to Lecky, who swept in.

Dungannon tried to play their usual passing game as they sought a route back into the contest.

One such move saw James Knowles release Joe McCready, but a defender came across to close down his shot.

The Crues went close to a second as the lively Caddell beat Morgan to a ball and lifted it over the goalkeeper, but Ethan McGee cleared on the line.

The turning point came just before the break.

At one end Dungannon had a great chance to level after McCready teed up Mayse, but he shot wide with his weaker left foot. Three minutes later, the Crues made it 2-0.

Clarke won a free-kick, with Ben Kennedy’s strike coming back off the post and landing perfectly for Caddell to slot home.

Dungannon pushed for a response as the second half began, with Darragh McBrien drifting inside and shooting over.

Then Micheal Glynn’s strike was deflected, making it really awkward for Jonny Tuffey, who adjusted to parry it for a corner.

As the game opened up, Aidan Wilson went close for the Crues, taking Lecky’s pass and curling a clever effort just over.

Moments later, McBrien burst through for Dungannon and rounded one defender, then another, then a third, but his shot spun onto the post. The Swifts were getting frustrated, and a free-kick from Glynn in a promising position failed to beat the Crues’ wall.

Caddell went close to a third, working a yard of space but seeing his drive from a tight angle palmed away by Morgan.

The midfielder had another chance, this time from the other side of the box, and shot over, but the Crues’ first-half efforts had been enough.

DUNGANNON: Morgan, McGee, Cowan, C McGinty (Coyle 85), Glynn, Smyth, Knowles, Campbell, McBrien, Mayse, McCready (Gallagher 78).

Subs not used: Groogan, Glenny, Conway, Convie, O’Kane.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Wilson, Forsythe, Caddell, O’Rourke, Kennedy (Lowry 74), Clarke (Weir 67), Heatley, Lecky (Owens 90).

Subs not used: O’Neill, Hegarty, Larmour, McMurray.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Declan Caddell

Match rating: 6/10