Crusaders’ record goalscorer Jordan Owens pens new deal

The Crues striker has signed a fresh two-year deal

Jordan Owens will remain at Seaview for another two years — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Crusaders’ record goalscorer Jordan Owens has agreed a new two-year extension to his contract, ending speculation he may leave Seaview this summer.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last month that Carrick Rangers were keen to snap up the frontman if he departed the club at the end of the season.

Owens has played 653 games for the north Belfast side he joined as a teenager, scoring 248 goals.

The club stated: “It is with great pleasure that Crusaders Football Club can announce that record goalscorer Jordan Owens has signed a new two-year extension to his contract.

"Big Chicken" is a cult hero at Seaview with so many great and important goals to recall and we can now look forward to seeing him down around Seaview again for the next few years.

“There are not enough words to describe what this man has done since his debut in 2008 and after winning every medal available including 3 Premiership titles, 3 Irish Cups, 1 League Cup, 1 Setanta Cup plus 3 Co. Antrim Shields he can look forward to hopefully more going forward.”

Owens has faced limited game time at Seaview but this new deal underlines his affection for the club and how highly he is still rated and valued by manager Stephen Baxter.