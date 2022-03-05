Crusaders’ second half hero Jordan Owens turns praise onto team-mates as they march past Dungannon Swifts into last-four

Crusaders 4 Dungannon Swifts 2

Crusaders’ second-half hero Jordan Owens deflected the praise away from himself despite being the one to fire Crusaders into the semi-finals of the Irish Cup against Dungannon Swifts.

With the score tied 2-2 at Solitude, the striker came on from the bench and made a crucial difference, scoring twice in a 4-2 victory to send Stephen Baxter’s men into the last-four, where they will play Cliftonville in a north Belfast derby.

Josh Robinson had put the Crues ahead on the half-hour mark, but James Knowles levelled affairs from the penalty spot and then Rhyss Campbell’s smart finish six minutes after the restart had the visitors ahead.

But Ben Kennedy squared the scoreboard six minutes later and then set up Owens for two finishes after the Seaview hero had been sprung from the bench to keep their Cup hopes alive.

Owens has had to adjust to playing more of a super-sub role this season and he admits that has been hard, but he was thrilled to play a role in their progression on this occasion.

"Came off the bench and scored two goals today. It’s getting used to coming off the bench, I was a natural starter,” he acknowledged.

"We were a bit sluggish at the start, Dungannon did well and you have to give them credit. They scored their second goal and it actually gave us a bit of a lift. Stephen made the change and brought me on to get balls into the box and create chances, and thankfully we came away with the win.

"It’s a scoreline where you’ve got to come on and work hard, you have to get yourself in the box and score the winning goal and thankfully I did that today.

"The quality around the team – you saw the quality of the ball that Ben Kennedy put in for me, so it’s not about me, it’s about the quality of the players around me. Thankfully we got the result and we’ll move onto the semis now.”

Manager Baxter concurred with Owens’ assessment of Kennedy’s performance, the midfielder pulling the strings on his return from injury, as he has tended to do every time he has been called upon by his manager.

"He's an ultra-talented footballer. He has a great footballing brain and that's what you need at this level, to pass and play,” enthused Baxter.

"Ben will get a few headlines but take nothing from Josh Robinson and Aidan Wilson, they were brilliant in the heart of the defence. Masterful. But Ben is a class lad, you'd pay in to watch him play."

The manager was delighted with the overall performance from his team, too, with the Crues generally in control of proceedings at Seaview but stung by two goals as the Swifts played a strong counter-attack game.

With the Shore Road men likely too far back now to launch a title challenge, their best hope at securing European football next season is by winning the Cup – or the end-of-season play-offs – and the boss believes that’s not out of their reach with displays like these.

"We dominated the first half from start to finish with some really controlled play without that bit of penetration because they sat so deep,” explained Baxter.

"We gifted them their second goal, and Billy Joe Burns has put his hand up for that, but I thought we put them under relentless pressure in the second half. We scored three goals, but could have scored three or four more. We were magnificent."

On the other side, Swifts boss Dean Shiels was disappointed to be eliminated from the tournament, especially having led in the second half, and bemoaned some defensive frailties for their exit.

"We're disappointed not to progress. Coming to Crusaders, it's always going to be tough, but to score two goals and not progress is disappointing,” he sighed.

"The disappointing thing for me is the manner in which we conceded the goals. Two set-plays, two free headers from corners and two balls in behind our full-back where we didn't shift as a back-line, and that's what we worked on all week."