Crusaders seeking historic first Sunday clash at Seaview after European progress

Linfield and Cliftonville are searching for a resolution for their opening fixture after the Reds refused to move to the Sunday

Crusaders could play a Sunday fixture at home for the first time ever against Carrick Rangers

History may be made on the opening weekend of the new Irish League season, with Crusaders seeking to play at Seaview on a Sunday for the first time in a rescheduled Sports Direct Premiership fixture against Carrick Rangers.

The game was due to take place on Saturday, August 5 but with the Crues now involved in a Europa Conference League match on Thursday, August 3, the north Belfast outfit have asked to face Carrick on Sunday, August 6 with Rangers considering the request on Monday night.

The move comes one month after Crusaders were one of several Premiership sides to vote against a defeated Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) proposal at the Irish FA AGM relating to Sunday football.

At the AGM, NIFL put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that states “no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so” to include the caveat “this regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League”.

Had it passed, it would have meant that Sunday games could have taken place without the agreement of both clubs involved, but, by an overwhelming majority – 104 to 27 – IFA members, including Crusaders, voted against the proposal.

Before the vote in the Armagh City Hotel that evening, Crues representative Tommy Whiteside took to the floor to inform delegates that his club weren’t against Sunday football, but were against making it mandatory.

He declared that it was a divisive issue and went against IFA ideals of ‘inclusivity and equality’, adding that, as far as he was aware, no NIFL club had been asked for their opinion by the NIFL Board and it was “a poor poor show on accountability”.

The status quo remained, meaning that for Sunday games to take place, an agreement was still required by both clubs – with sources suggesting Carrick would endeavour to accommodate the request from Crusaders.

In contrast, Linfield and Cliftonville were continuing to search for common ground to make a date for their Windsor Park League fixture set for Saturday, August 5.

Like the Crues, Linfield are in Europa Conference League action on August 3 and wanted to move the game to Sunday, August 6, but as Sunday Life Sport revealed last weekend, the Reds have been unwilling to switch.

Cliftonville have key players suspended for the first match of the season and the Blues fear this could be a deciding factor.

“We found out on Friday that Cliftonville are unwilling to move the opening day fixture for their own reasons,” said Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

“I believe Cliftonville have two players suspended, and it is disappointing from our perspective, particularly for our supporters.

“Linfield versus Cliftonville on the opening weekend of the new Premiership season is a very attractive fixture, and it would be very disappointing if we were not able to play it that weekend.”

The irony in this situation is that at last month’s IFA AGM, Linfield voted against the NIFL proposal which would have allowed them to force through the Sunday fixture for the Cliftonville encounter.

Crusaders Treasurer Tommy Whiteside gave a passionate speech on Sunday football at the Irish FA AGM

Last term, due to their participation in Europe, Linfield had duels against Portadown, Carrick and Newry City switched from Saturday to Sunday.

They also played – and won – the BetMcLean Cup on the Sabbath, overcoming Coleraine 2-0 in the Final.

Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders were also victorious on a Sunday in the Irish Cup Final hammering Ballymena United 4-0.

Prior to that match, former Crues and Ballymena boss Roy Walker declared he would not have partaken in a final on a Sunday had he been in charge.

Walker was a hugely successful manager of the Crusaders during the 1990s when they won two League titles. Due to the number of Christians involved in the Seaview set-up back then, including current boss Baxter who was an inspirational striker, Walker’s team were affectionately known as the ‘God Squad’.

The idea of the Crues playing at home on a Sunday in those days would have been deemed unthinkable but now the wheels are in motion for the club to play at Seaview on the Holy Day for the first time.

It is believed their first choice would have been to face Carrick on Monday, August 7. Linfield also suggested that date as an alternative to a potential Sunday game versus Cliftonville, but with champions Larne hosting Dungannon Swifts on August 7 in a fixture being screened live by Sky Sports, NIFL have ruled out other matches that night as they don’t want a clash with the televised Inver Park encounter.

One of the most memorable Sunday Premiership games last season was when Carrick hosted Linfield after their dramatic exit from Europe with Stuart King’s side pulling off a famous 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Andrew Mitchell and Emmett McGuckin.