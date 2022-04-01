Crusaders show their resilience to reach Irish Cup final, while Cliftonville’s long wait without the silverware continues

Cliftonville 1 Crusaders 2

Daniel Kearns reflects on more Irish Cup pain for the Reds

Ben Kennedy is in the mood for a Cup final party. Credit: Stephen Hamilton / Inpho

Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders on Friday night punched their ticket to the final of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup with a 2-1 victory over north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

The Crues stole the bragging rights in the big derby semi-final showdown at a bouncing Windsor Park.

Paddy McLaughlin’s team got off to the best possible start with Joe Gormley scoring early on — his 21st of the season — but goals from Ross Clarke and skipper Billy Joe Burns earned Baxter’s boys a glamour day out early next month against either Ballymena United or Newry City — that semi-final is scheduled for April 13.

The Crues are now a step closer to securing European football next season.

The result also meant that McLaughlin’s Reds were deprived of the opportunity of completing an historic triple trophy haul.

Having already won the League Cup, they were looking to get their hands on the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979, but Clarke and company had other ideas.

The frustration goes on for the Red Army, who came out in big numbers to cheer on the boys from Solitude.

A beaming Baxter said: “I’m really delighted for the players. I said to them before the game, ‘You are the performers. You are the guys that can deliver’ — and boy did they deliver.

“I thought we were off it a little bit in the first half, we just weren’t as tight as we should have been around the pitch.

“They (Cliftonville) got their goal and their tails were up. For me, there was a couple of errors on our part.

“Sometimes that can work for you or against you.

“But because it was so early we had plenty of time to repair the damage.

“Once we got into the rhythm of the game, I thought we were good.

“The first ball we put into the box, we scored from.

“Then we got a second on the stroke of half-time, always a great time to score.

“When that happens, it changes team talks.

“I thought our second-half performance was top drawer.

“They had to come at us, but we were able to pick them off on the counter-attack.

“We forced them into a long ball, which is not their game.

“It was a real big performance, we were right at it.”

It took that man Gormley merely eight minutes to break the deadlock.

Kris Lowe’s low cross was scuffed clear by Jordan Forsythe, but when Levi Ives picked up the pieces, he fired in a low cross which was turned home by the big striker.

On the ropes after that early setback, the Crues almost gifted the Reds a second on 19 minutes when Aidan Wilson totally misdirected a long punt from Jonny Addis and, with Jonny Tuffey out of position, the big defender had to react quickly to prevent Paul O’Neill from capitalising.

Seconds later, O’Neill cleverly turned Daniel Larmour on the halfway line and, having spotted the alert Gormley galloping through the middle, played it through only for Tuffey to come quickly off his line to save.

Then, at the other end, Ronan Doherty’s wayward back-pass was gobbled up by Paul Heatley, who raced through on goal only to see Luke McNicholas save smartly with his legs.

Cliftonville thought they had nicked a second on 27 minutes. Lowe’s delicious cross from the right was met by O’Neill and his thumping header arrowed into the net off the underside of the crossbar, only for referee Raymond Crangle to have spotted the striker had strayed offside.

After soaking up all the pressure, the Crues were level 10 minutes before the break.

Wilson lofted a ball into the box from the left, which was completely misjudged by McNicholas, under pressure from Philip Lowry.

Defender Luke Turner attempted to mop up but his clearance fell to Clarke, who thumped home a low shot, although the embarrassed shot-stopper appeared to get the final touch.

Incredibly, Baxter’s boys were in front seconds before the break.

Ben Kennedy’s corner-kick was flicked on by Clarke and Burns managed to turn it in at the back post, with the ball possibly taking a deflection off Turner.

Buoyed by those late goals, the Crues upped the tempo after the restart and Burns was right out of luck again on 52 minutes when he met Kennedy’s cross only to see his header loop just wide.

If the first half was filled with quick pace and crunching tackles, the second never really ignited, the Crues happy to hold on to what they had.

Even when they lost defensive pair Wilson and Daniel Larmour, the Crues were never tested which will be a huge disappointment for a team that had aspirations of ending their Cup drought.

The Crues, inching towards the final, almost grabbed a killer third four minutes from time when Clarke found Heatley, but his header fizzed over the top.

But it took a wonder save from Tuffey in injury time to prevent the Reds from levelling when O’Neill latched onto a Gormley flick, but the keeper produced a moment of magic.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, Ives, C Curran (McDermott 62), R Curran, O’Neill, Lowe, Addis, Doherty (Hale 58), Gormley, Turner, Gallagher.

Unused subs: McKenna, Harney, Donnelly, Coates, Kearns.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Wilson (O’Rourke 71), Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Lecky, Forsythe, Larmour (Hegarty 78), Heatley, Clarke.

Unused subs: Doyle, Caddell, O’Rourke, Owens, McMurray, Thompson

Referee: Raymond Crangle.

Man of the match: Billy Joe Burns.

Match rating: 7/10