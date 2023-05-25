Crusaders sign Linfield legend Jimmy Callacher on two-year deal

As revealed by Sunday Life Sport last week, the 31-year-old centre back will officially join Stephen Baxter’s squad once the transfer window opens next month.

With Linfield edging towards a full-time structure, the highly-successful defender decided to part company with the Blues after nine years at Windsor Park so he could maintain his own business.

In a statement, the North Belfast club said: “Crusaders Football Club are delighted to announce the pre-contract signing of defender Jimmy Callagher [sic]. 31-year-old Jimmy signs on a two year contract having played 368 games for Linfield scoring 47 goals over an eight and a half year spell.

“Jimmy brings a wealth of experience with him to Seaview and will join Crusaders at the conclusion of his current contract with Linfield.

“This makes a total of five signings to date at Seaview and we cannot wait to see everyone on them playing in our new kit in our 125th year in Europe and also around the country.”

Baxter has also brought in exciting Newry City striker James Teelan, Glentoran right-back Mal Smith, Carrick Rangers midfielder Lloyd Anderson, Ballymena United goalkeeper Jordan Williamson and Dergview’s Mikhail Kennedy.