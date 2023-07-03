Crusaders’ squad can match the best, declares newcomer James Teelan after dream debut

James Teelan jumps for joy after putting the seal on Crusaders' win

James Teelan believes the Crusaders squad will be a match for anyone this season.

After lifting the Irish Cup in May, it didn’t take long for the Seaview trophy cabinet to be unlocked again with a 2-0 win over Larne at Inver Park ensuring the Charity Shield remains in north Belfast.

It may be dubbed a season curtain-raiser but the early signs are positive for Stephen Baxter’s men after second-half goals from Jarlath O’Rouke and Teelan stunned the Premiership champions.

Tough challenges lie ahead for the Crues, particularly their Europa Conference League battles with FC Haka of Finland this month, but this performance suggests the team is warming up nicely.

For 20-year-old winger Teelan to be compared to Seaview legend Paul Heatley by his manager, is an extraordinary compliment.

The summer arrival from Newry City is an exciting prospect and, after springing off the bench to open his account for the Hatchemen, the lively attacker is in the mood to unlock more defences.

“Inver Park is a hard place to come with the way they play football but I felt we dealt well with them and it’s a big lift getting a result,” explained Teelan.

“We have as good a squad as anyone with a healthy competition for places among experinced and young players.

“It’s a good mix and we are off to a great start. We came here knowing a good performance would build confidence and it’s a great fitness boost as well.

“One of the reasons I signed for Crusaders was to play in Europe and although our season is just started, we can be fit. Our training has been good and we’ve had a few friendlies.

“Last year Seaview was a bit of a fortress and hopefully that can be the case for us in Europe.”

Teelan’s 85th minute goal was a cool finish at the end of a clever move started by Jordan Owens as he invited Ross Clarke to produce a delivery with the perfect weight and timing.

“If we perform well here, it doesn’t mean you will play well in the league but it’s a good confidence builder,” added Teelan.

“I wanted to make something happen and once Ross Clarke got the ball on the wing, I knew he would put a good ball in.

“It’s hard to stay onside with those runs but I’m learning to hold my run.

“I’m loving it, there’s a good professionalism at the club and I’m learning off the players.

“I’m watching players like Paul Heatley and Ross Clarke.

“It’s great to see those boys’ hunger and how they come in every day and give 100 per cent.”

Jordan Williamson, Jimmy Callacher, Lloyd Anderson, Mal Smith, Mikhail Kennedy and Teelan were handed their competitive debuts by Baxter.

Larne did create a few opportunities and were unfortunate when a Lee Bonis finish was ruled out for offside, but the Crues were well drilled and ruthless in taking two opportunities.

“We need to blood the younger players who are learning and that takes a number of weeks,” said Baxter.

“They are all doing exceptionally well and James took his goal well. He’s a lively wee boy and I’m pleased with all of them.”