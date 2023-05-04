Crusaders Strikers honour tragic Kaylee Black in win over Derry City

Caitlyn Hamilton scores the opening goal and holds up a Kaylee Black T-shirt in tribute — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Crusaders Strikers returned to winning ways in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership with a comfortable 5-0 win over Derry City Women at Seaview.

It was a slick response from the north Belfast side after that 5-2 loss at Linfield Women.

Crusaders Strikers honour the memory of young goalkeeper Kaylee Black — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Goals from Faith Johnston (2), Caitlyn Hamilton, Rachel McLaren and Leah McEvoy sealed the home win against the basement side.

It was an emotional night for everyone involved as young goalkeeper Kaylee Black continues to be fondly remembered.

Family members lay flowers at Seaview in memory of Kaylee Black — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

The players wore black armbands in a match played in memory of the 13-year-old, who played for the club’s under-13s team.

Kaylee sadly passed away after going missing on Sunday and all ticket money will be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs.