Crusaders Strikers honour tragic Kaylee Black in win over Derry City
Crusaders Strikers returned to winning ways in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership with a comfortable 5-0 win over Derry City Women at Seaview.
It was a slick response from the north Belfast side after that 5-2 loss at Linfield Women.
Goals from Faith Johnston (2), Caitlyn Hamilton, Rachel McLaren and Leah McEvoy sealed the home win against the basement side.
It was an emotional night for everyone involved as young goalkeeper Kaylee Black continues to be fondly remembered.
The players wore black armbands in a match played in memory of the 13-year-old, who played for the club’s under-13s team.
Kaylee sadly passed away after going missing on Sunday and all ticket money will be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs.