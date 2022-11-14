Crusaders stunned as rocket man Kym Nelson blasts Ballymena United to victory at Seaview

Danske Bank Premiership

KYM Nelson hit a goal of the season contender to help Ballymena United nick three vital Danske Bank Premiership points against Crusaders.

The game may have been a totally forgettable affair, but it was former Glentoran man Nelson who lit up Seaview with a wonder strike that dealt a further hammer blow to Crusaders, who were attempting to hold on to the tails of high-flying Larne and Glentoran at the top of the table.

It was United who asked the early questions with Ross Redman’s cross flicked on by Nelson to find Davy McDaid, who could only screw his shot wide.

Redman was again the provider when his 14th minute free kick ping-ponged about the box before finding Josh Kelly, whose vicious 20-yard drive fizzed inches past the post.

In another lightning raid, midfielder Nelson sent McDaid free in the right channel and, when he drilled in a low delivery, defender Billy Joe Burns somehow got back to mop up — colliding with both goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey and the base of a post.

Ballymena should really have established the lead on 24 minutes. Michael Place broke with menace and, when he found the unmarked Nelson right in front of goal, he could only balloon his shot over the top.

Crusaders at last had a sniff of goal at the other end two minutes later. Tuffey’s long punt was picked up by McCauley Snelgrove, who waltzed past Place with frightening pace but when confronted by Sean O’Neill, he could only fire against the body of the sprawling shot-stopper.

And it was Hull City loanee Snelgrove who almost broke the deadlock nine minutes before the interval when he picked up a pass from Ross Clarke before curling in a beauty that O’Neill was relieved to see flash wide.

Away fans were calling for a red card after the restart when Crues defender Daniel Larmour appeared to flick the ball clear with his hand when under pressure from McDaid, but referee Tony Clarke wasn’t convinced.

The Crues almost ended the boredom when Jordan Forsythe’s delivery was met by the towering Adam Lecky, whose header cannoned back off the crossbar. Philip Lowry tried to pick up the pieces but totally fluffed his lines.

The home team threatened again with Clarke and Jude Winchester carving out a chance for Lowry, whose header arrowed past the post.

But it was United who broke the deadlock with 10 minutes remaining.

Crusaders were still reshuffling their pack after losing Forsythe and Lecky and, when Redman’s cross was cleared by Lowry to Nelson 25 yards out, his sizzling left-footed drive exploded into the bottom corner.

The Crues tried to repair the damage and almost levelled in injury time when Burns’ cross was miscued by Lowry before Jarlath O’Rourke blasted over.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Lowry, Lecky (McMurray, 79), Forsythe (Owens, 79), O’Rourke, Winchester, Larmour, Snelgrove, Clarke, Barr. Unused subs: Murphy, Ebbe, Thompson, McKeown, Steele.

BALLYMENA: O’Neill, Nelson, Redman, Wilson (McCullough, 25), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, Waide, Tweed, Keeley, Place. Unused subs: Loughran, McElroy, Kane, Henderson, Gibson, Graham.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey).

Man of the match: Conor Keeley.

Match rating: 5/10.