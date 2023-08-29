Crusaders sub Jordan Owens thwarts Glentoran with a late equaliser on a night of controversy at The Oval

Glentoran 2 Crusaders 2

Substitute Jordan Owens rescued a point for Crusaders in a night of drama at the BetMcLean Oval.

The veteran striker plundered a last-minute leveller to help maintain his team’s unbeaten start to the Sports Direct Premiership campaign – and also send them to the top of the table.

Daniel Larmour headed Stephen Baxter’s team into an early lead only for Glentoran to hit back with strikes from Jay Donnelly and Shay McCartan, from the penalty spot.

But game exploded 19 minutes from time when Glentoran midfielder Bobby Burns and manager Warren Feeney were both sent off by referee Raymond Crangle.

Burns collected a second yellow card for time wasting and his manager was red carded for speaking out of turn.

McCartan’s strike looked good enough to win it, but Owens had the final say, somehow forcing the ball home from close range.

And the drama still didn’t finish there because Crusaders had the versatile Jordan Forsythe dismissed in injury time after picking up his second yellow card.

After the early bout of sparring, it was Glentoran who almost carved out the first opening with Daire O’Connor’s low cross, drilled in from the right, only inches away from the outstretched boot of Burns, forcing Larmour to concede a corner kick.

The Crues retaliated with Ben Kennedy’s corner kick causing chaos in the Glens defencing, which resulted in Luke McCullough heading over his own crossbar.

But the home team didn’t heed the warning. Kennedy again took on the responsibility of hitting the corner and Larmour ghosted in at the near post, losing his marker Donnelly, to flick home.

Baxter’s team managed to hold the lead for precisely five minutes. The home crowd erupted when O’Connor’s quick throw in sent Burns rampaging into the box and, when he cleverly pulled the ball back for Donnelly, he bulleted home a header at the near post.

Now with all the momentum, the Glens tore at their opponents seconds later when Burns robbed the dithering Kennedy and, after sending O’Connor free on the right, he picked out Donnelly with a peach of a pass, but Larmour produced a goal saving tackle just as the striker was about to pull the trigger.

Then action then switched quickly to the other end. Kennedy found himself with time and space 25 yards out and he tried his luck with a lovely curling shot that shaved the post, much to the relief of Aaron McCarey.

McCartan was pulling all the strings in the middle of the park for the Glens. He produced another delicious delivery from wide on the right that was met by Wilson, but he couldn’t direct his header on target.

With the clock ticking down to half-time, Nigerian striker Junior produced a little bit of magic on the edge of the box before being hauled down by Larmour. McCartan won the argument to take the free kick, which flashed inches wide.

Glentoran came close to forging into the lead directly after the restart. Burns’ layoff was met by McCullough on the edge of the box and his scooped effort forced Tuffey to turn the ball over the crossbar.

But Kennedy had an even better chance on 52 minutes. Played through the middle by Forsythe, he skipped away from Paddy McClean’s challenge and, as he bore down on goal, he attempted to lob McCarey from 30 yards, but the big keeper plucked the ball out of the night sky.

That man Kennedy was beginning to cause panic in the home defence. He cut in from the right before trying his luck with a low shot that forced McCarey to save.

When Burns recycled the ball, his cross ricocheted off McCullough, but neither Philip Lowry or Jarlarth O’Rourke could force home.

It was the Glens who took the initiative on 67 minutes. Forsythe caught Junior with a high boot inside the box and referee Raymond Crangle was left with little option but to award a penalty kick. McCartan stepped up to send Tuffey the wrong way from the spot.

Tuffey then produced a wonder save to keep out a shot from O’Connor before the game erupted for all the wrong reasons. The home crowd were stunned when Burns was issued with a red card, apparently for time wasting when delaying taking a corner kick.

Feeney was so angry with the decision by Belfast official Crangle, he also received a red card and was sent from the dugout.

Glentoran looked to have done enough to win it until Owens came off the bench with 15 minutes left. And, he repaid his manager’s faith with that late party piece after Ross Clarke’s shot had been saved on the line by McClean.

In a frenetic finish, Forsythe was the second player to take the walk of same after a foul on Fuad Sule.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, McCartan (Kelly 82), Donnelly, O’Connor (Russell 74), Singleton (Palmer 57), Sule, McClean, Junior.

Unused subs: Webber, Boyd, Walsh, McGinn.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Winchester 75), Weir (Clarke 46), Lowry (Owens 75), Kennedy, Lecky (Anderson 91), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley, McKeown.

Unused subs: Kerr, Teelan, Smith.

REFEREE: Raymond Crangle.

Man of the match: Shay McCartan

Match rating: 9/10.