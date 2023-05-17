Crusaders swoop for James Teelan as Adam Salley joins Newry City

Crusaders's new signing James Teelan pictured at Seaview after signing a two year deal with the Shore Road outfit — © Stephen Hamilton

Crusaders have beaten off competition from top six Premiership rivals to land highly rated Newry City striker James Teelan.

The 20-year-old turned down fresh terms at the Showgrounds to pursue his career in north Belfast.

After agreeing a two-year deal, he hopes to continue his goalscoring form after finding the net 10 times last season.

The former Dungannon Swifts man said: “I am delighted to sign for Crusaders and when Stephen (Baxter) came calling and told me the history of the club and what he wanted to do I was always going to sign.

“I have looked into the club and I know what they are about and how they play and I cannot wait to get started.

“Crusaders have a rich history in winning things and that is what I want to do. I can't wait to focus on playing and see what the future holds for us going forward.”

Crues chief Baxter added: “He is a very exciting young player and we have high hopes for him to settle quickly and get in among the goals and have an exciting future at this club.”

Another striker on the move is Adam Salley who has joined Newry City after his contract expired at Portadown.

Salley was the top scorer in the Championship last season, slotting in 27 league goals during his loan spell with Ards. In total, he scored 28 goals in 34 games for the north Down side.

City boss Gary Boyle said: “Adam is a statement signing and massive coup for the club. A player who has scored goals at this level and in his prime. He had several other offers and we are delighted he has decided to sign for us.

“Adam’s goalscoring return was phenomenal last season; we believe our style of play lends itself to Adam’s best attributes and I know if we create the chances he will put them away.

“It’s a fantastic signing for the club and one we are all very excited about.”

Salley added: “I am delighted to be joining Newry City AFC for the next two seasons, I have played at The Showgrounds against Newry so I’m familiar with the players and management and from speaking to them I think the club will suit me.

“I really enjoyed my football at Ards last season and thankfully the goals were flowing so I am looking forward to getting stuck in and hopefully hit the ground running here too.”

The NI Football League, meanwhile, has confirmed this year’s Charity Shield involving league winners Larne and Irish Cup holders Crusaders will take place on Saturday, July 1 to support both clubs’ preparations for European matches.

The game, in partnership with White Ribbon NI, will be staged at Inver Park (3pm).

NIFL's Charity Shield returned last year as part of the league’s official Charity Partnership with White Ribbon NI, as Crusaders defeated Linfield at the National Stadium in a match which raised over £4,000 for charity.

White Ribbon NI are currently the official charity partner of the NI Football League since 2022 and has been set up to challenge the attitudes and behaviours which lead to violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.