Crusaders threaten legal action but chief defends referee after Jonny Tuffey sent off during dramatic Irish Cup penalty shoot-out

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 18/05/2021 Crusaders v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup semi-final. Billy Joe Burns goes in goal after Crusaders keeper Jonathan Tuffey is sent off after receiving two yellow cards during a penalty shootout in this country evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Crusaders Johnny Tuffey gets sent off during the shoot out for being over the line when the kick was taken. Pic: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Furious Crusaders could take legal action after losing out on a place in the Irish Cup final after a staggering penalty shoot-out defeat to Larne.

The Seaview club said they had engaged counsel in response to events at Mourneview Park after Larne triumphed 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw yesterday.

However, they insisted their intention was not to disrupt Friday night’s scheduled final.

In the shoot-out, Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey saved THREE penalties (one from Andy Mitchell and two from Joshua Robinson) but on each occasion referee Shane Andrews and assistant Stephen Bell adjudged that the former Northern Ireland ace had moved off his line before the ball was struck, meaning the spot-kicks had to be re-taken - and subsequently scored.

The decisions were backed by Head of Refereeing at the Irish FA, Trevor Moutray.

For encroachment, Tuffey was booked and then sent off, leading to Billy Joe Burns going in goal and an angry Crues boss Stephen Baxter wanting to take his players off the pitch before the penalties were completed with Larne eventually and dramatically going through to Friday’s final where they will play Linfield, who cruised to a 3-0 victory over Ballymena United.

Stephen Fallon’s strike fired the Blues in front and Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery’s second-half brace ensured their quest for a league and cup double continues.

Exploding with rage, Baxter stormed: “It’s a sad day for football and I can’t tell you the raw emotion I feel for the players because they have been robbed of a cup final.

“I wanted to take the players off. I walked onto the pitch and said, ‘Come on off’. Jonny’s absolutely distraught. The team is distraught. This is madness. Our game is an embarrassment here today.

“I’m 55-years-old and I’ve played senior football from the age of 19. Tell me, have you in all your life seen anything like this? Our game is in despair. It is wholly disgraceful what has happened here today.

“I’m sorry if I’m emotional around this, but I’m embarrassed for the game that I love. We’ve been robbed out of a final because of that? Wise up!”Baxter continued: “The penalties are there for everyone to see, Jonny Tuffey saves them and the refereeing fraternity has to answer the questions as to what happened here today.

“We scored the penalty straight after (Andy Mitchell’s effort), so we should be in the final and I’m most disappointed how it has worked out.

“I had my career, so the players are the ones I feel for because they have missed out. You come this far and you get a decision like today, it’s laughable. It’s a joke situation.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am for the game. You cannot have decisions of that magnitude being made around this.

“Sending a goalkeeper off for doing his job? Who is going to answer for this? The refereeing fraternity needs to have a long, hard look at this.

“I walked over to the referee and said, ‘I’m embarrassed for you all’. I was told to watch what I say and I’d answer for that.

“Why are they talking to me this way? I’ve been in this game a long time.”

Asked if he had looked at the controversial penalties, Baxter’s viewpoint was: “Yes, I have. There was one (Tuffey) was off his line and two he was on his line.

“We recorded every penalty kick they took, analysed everything they did and spent a week preparing for this game.

“That is the hard work that goes into a game of this magnitude and when it is ripped away from you, stolen away from you by decisions, they are career decisions and they have fouled up.

“They need to come out and apologise for their decisions because they robbed these players of career-defining moments which live long in the memory.

“I won my league championship medals and those memories last forever. They have been robbed of that opportunity to play in an Irish Cup final.

“When you retire in 15 or 20 years from now, those players will say, ‘I was robbed of playing in an Irish Cup final in a game that we won’. That’s how big it is.

“Referees need to answer for these things. I’ll get into all sorts of trouble for my comments, which is normal, because they hide behind it.

“When I say something, it’ll be, ‘No, you’re not allowed to say anything’.

“I’m the villain because you can’t say a word. I’m sorry, answer for what you did. If you got your decision wrong, stand up and say you got it wrong.”

Trevor Moutray, Head of Refereeing at the Irish FA, explained that before the shoot-out, referee Andrews informed both captains “to tell their respective goalkeepers that when the ball is struck that part of the goalkeeper’s foot must be on the goal line. The match referee also reinforced this message to each goalkeeper before the penalty kick sequence started”.

Moutray added: “Larne scored their first two penalties — but after the second, the match referee warned the Crusaders goalkeeper about moving off his line. When he did this on the next penalty, he received a formal warning. He did it again and received a yellow card, and then again which resulted in a second yellow card and a red card.

“Throughout the penalty kicks the match officials accurately and correctly applied the Laws of the Game, and they sought to proactively manage the penalty kicks in an effective way.

“With the balance of hindsight, perhaps the match referee could have issued a last and final public warning to the Crusaders goalkeeper, but it is unclear whether this would have had the desired effect as previous informal and formal warnings had not been effective.”