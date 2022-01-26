Crusaders threaten to ban Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar for life

Crusaders chiefs will hit Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar with a lifetime ban from Seaview if he’s found guilty of an alleged assault during last Friday night’s Danske Bank Premiership game against the north Belfast side at the Shore Road venue.

It was reported at the weekend that Millar could face an investigation from the police and football authorities following an alleged assault on Crusaders coach Darren Murphy in the sterile area behind the dug-outs.

Millar was suspended from playing an active role in the match, which the Glens won 2-1.

Witnesses saw the former Dungannon Swifts manager crashing to the ground after being involved in a verbal altercation with Millar and a police investigation is under way. CCTV was in operation and is being studied.

Glentoran insist they will wait until they are approached by the Northern Ireland Football League before considering the allegation.

NIFL will study the Match Observer’s report for the details of any incidents from the game and any disciplinary matters will be passed to the Irish FA.

Crusaders are waiting to see how the authorities deal with what they view is a serious matter before making public comment.

A well placed Seaview source, however, said that anyone found guilty of assault can expect to be banned from the ground.

“If evidence of an assault has been proven, the individual will be treated like any other supporter,” said the Crues insider.

“People are responsible for their actions, this is a serious allegation and we have banned supporters for less at our club.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter, who was sent off late in the game, also spoke to PSNI officers after the match, but it is believed this was in relation to an incident in the tunnel area.

Crues goalkeeper Neil Shields, who has been on loan since the start of the season to Carrick Rangers, has been recalled back to Seaview.