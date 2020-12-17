Crusaders' trip to Coleraine pick of Irish Cup first round ties as Glentoran start defence with derby against Dundela

Coleraine and Crusaders will tangle at the Showgrounds in the first round of the Irish Cup

Coleraine will welcome Crusaders to the Showgrounds in the pick of the Irish Cup first round ties after the sides were paired together at today's draw.

In a fairly open draw, the all-Premiership clash is undoubtedly the tie of the round, with Oran Kearney's men playing host to Stephen Baxter's third-placed Crues on Saturday, January 9.

The draw threw together two more all-Premiership meetings as Glenavon will welcome Dungannon Swifts to Mourneview Park, while Ballymena United host Portadown.

Defending champions Glentoran, meanwhile, get their title defence under way with an east Belfast derby against Dundela, with the Championship side travelling to The Oval.

Premiership leaders Larne have been handed a testing home tie against Newry City, while Linfield are also at home when Annagh United make the journey to Windsor Park.

In-form Warrenpoint Town will fancy their chances at Milltown against Ballyclare Comrades, while Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers were initially drawn to play away to Portstewart and Belfast Celtic respectively, however, since their opponents are both Intermediate sides, their fixtures were reversed.

The first tie of the draw saw Bangor pitted away to Queen's University, with other ties not including Premiership teams seeing Ards host Dollingstown, Institute play PSNI, Knockbreda take on Newington and Ballinamallard United hosting Dergview.

Meanwhile, Intermediate side St James' Swifts, who were in the last-32 of the Irish Cup for the first time in the club's history, will head to Harland & Wolff Welders after their tie was reversed.

All the games are due to be played on Saturday, January 9, however they will only go ahead on that date if government restrictions allow.

Under current guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, only elite sport can take place, which means clubs outside the Danske Bank Premiership are currently inactive as they are considered "non-elite".

If, as expected, a further lockdown is enacted after Christmas, then 13 of the 16 ties will be put at serious risk if the restrictions means that clubs outside the Premiership will not be allowed to play their games.

At the draw, Irish FA president David Martin insisted "we are determined we will complete all our national competitions this season", but added the caveat that "we are determined to work within the government guidelines and keeping to protocol".

