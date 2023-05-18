Crusaders warn rivals they will be reported to the Irish FA over ‘illegal approach’ to Ben Kennedy

Crusaders say they will report two Danske Bank Premiership clubs to the Irish FA for an alleged illegal approach regarding their midfielder Ben Kennedy.

The north Belfast club has alleged that the clubs “illegally approached” the 26-year-old “without seeking permission from Crusaders FC”.

Crusaders also hit out at “scurrilous rumours circulating on social media” in relation to Kennedy’s contractual position at the Shore Road club.

The club stated: “Crusaders FC wish to dismiss scurrilous rumours circulating on social media today in reference to the contractual position of Ben Kennedy.

“Ben is an exceptional talent who remains under contract with Crusaders FC for a further two years and that position will not change. Everyone at Seaview is looking forward to seeing Ben back in action in the new season and beyond. As a valued member of the Crusaders family, Ben will be going nowhere. Sadly these vile rumours have been circulating at the same time that two clubs have illegally approached Ben directly without seeking permission from Crusaders FC.

“These actions will be reported to the Irish Football Association.”

NIFL refused to comment on the situation when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, while the Irish FA insisted they wanted more time to respond.

Meanwhile the Belfast Telegraph understands former Everton and Republic of Ireland hero Kevin Sheedy is a candidate for the vacant manager’s job at Cliftonville. Sheedy played for the Toffees from 1982 to 1992 and scored 92 goals in 338 appearances.

He had assistant managerial roles at Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United before joining Everton’s youth academy as a coach. He took up another youth coaching role at Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia before being appointed manager of Waterford in 2020 but was sacked the following year.