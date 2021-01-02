Crusaders welcome back 'Paul Heatley of old' as winger nets hat-trick and rediscovers top form

Scoring a combined 24 goals over the course of the past two seasons - one shortened by the pandemic - would constitute a success for 95% of footballers.

But then, Paul Heatley isn't just any old player.

Such is the Crusaders star's wing wizardry that his comparatively feeble two-season tally, which didn't even match his Player of the Year-winning total of 27 goals in the 14/15 campaign, was the signal of all-but a crisis.

If anything, the speculation that the 33-year-old was past his best was more a mark of just how high he had set his bar than any perceived fall from grace.

His hat-trick in Saturday afternoon's 4-0 dismantling of Warrenpoint Town not only put the Crues back into the thick of the title chase - four points behind new leaders Linfield with a game in hand - but it also rubber-stamped Heatley's return to form.

"He just wasn't at his best (last season) but now you're starting to see the Paul Heatley of old when he lights it up again," purred boss Stephen Baxter. "When these guys are at the top of their games, they're just great to watch.

"Paul's got that ability. By his own standard, he has missed two or three absolute sitters today and probably should have had a hat-trick before he started his hat-trick.

"It's a mark of the man because when you miss a couple of easy chances as he did, it can very easily knock your confidence as a forward. You don't want the next one to come to you when you've missed a howler but Paul has this ability just to score goals out of nothing.

"He's been doing it for years. He scores the spectacular better than the easy ones. Two of his goals today were absolute pearlers. He's just a wonderful person and a wonderful talent. Off the pitch he's a gentleman and we love having him about the club."

There was a worrying sign when the game ticked into injury-time as Heatley hobbled off before getting his left knee strapped up.

With just a week until the rescheduled festive derby at Cliftonville, Baxter his hopeful his key man will be good to go, even if there were two others who took their place alongside Jordan Owens (groin) on the more long-term injury list.

"Paul's taken a kick to the knee, which is very painful at the time, but I don't suspect that will be a big problem to us - maybe a couple of days and it will settle down hopefully," Baxter said.

"I'm more concerned about Ross Clarke pulling up with a thigh strain - that's never good and could be a four to six week job. Unfortunately Aidan Wilson also hobbled off with a groin injury which again is not good news.

"So these little things are very testing at this time of year, when you get a few injuries that look like they are going to be four, five or six week jobs."