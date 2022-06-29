Crusaders will fight chairman Ronnie Millar’s £2k fine from Irish FA for ‘bringing the game into disrepute’

Millar was sanctioned under Article 17 of the Association’s rules which relates to ‘bringing the game into disrepute’.

Sunday Life Sport reported that punishment centred around the IFA’s Licensing department and specifically to a declaration by the Seaview club on March 31 that they had no outstanding debts to HMRC. It transpired that a delay in paying money to the taxman meant that the debt did indeed exist on May 31, leading to the £2,000 fine.

Crusaders treasurer Tommy Whiteside said: “We accept there was technically a transgression but we feel the sanction is harsh and plan to appeal.

“Thankfully HMRC wrote to the IFA to clarify that the outstanding money had indeed been paid because at one stage the Association was talking about not granting the club a licence which, in effect, would have put Crusaders out of senior football.

“Ronnie’s name was on the signed documents but it was nothing to do with him, it was my responsibility, but it was a minor matter that has been corrected.”

Earlier this week, the Belfast Telegraph reported how former Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson had been suspended for SIX months by the IFA.

In May, Glentoran were fined £5,000 by the IFA and Henderson, still a director at The Oval after stepping down as chairman last month, was charged with bringing the game into disrepute. It is understood the fine and charge related to the transfer of Kerry Beattie from the Glentoran Women’s team to Glasgow City earlier this year.

Under IFA rules the fine and charge could be challenged and when that happened, the IFA Disciplinary Committee suspended Henderson for six months and the £5,000 fine for Glentoran stood. As of close of business yesterday the IFA had not received an appeal.