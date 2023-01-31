Crusaders win shows Rodney McAree has Glentoran packing a punch again

You have to hand it to Rodney McAree… he has Glentoran on the up again with a controversial decision helping them to a third win out of three under his management.

The Glens beat Crusaders 2-0 at The Oval last night thanks to a Shay McCartan double in a feisty and low-quality Danske Bank Premiership affair with the aggrieved visitors feeling they had been sucker punched into submission.

On 47 minutes McCartan opened the scoring with TV replays appearing to show he used his hand to punch the ball into the net. Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey had a point to be fuming with the call to award the goal though he ought to have done better not long after when he failed to keep out McCartan’s free-kick.

Asked about his first goal on Sky Sports, McCartan didn’t deny he handled the ball, saying: “These things happen. You take what you get.”

He added that he didn’t feel sorry for the Crues pointing out “No, we’ve had our own share of unfortunate luck.”

Glentoran’s season was spiralling out of control with Mick McDermott at the helm but since taking charge McAree has transformed the team with the latest win moving them to within 12 points of leaders Cliftonville with three games in hand. Win them and they jump from sixth into third while fifth-placed Crusaders are now seven points off the top.