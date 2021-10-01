Crusaders won’t be talking about trophies… we have our own goals, says Jonny Tuffey

Jonny Tuffey says Crusaders will continue to go about their business quietly and not make any big statements about winning trophies again.

The Crues have regrouped after a disappointing campaign which saw them finish sixth and miss out on silverware as well as a place in Europe.

But while a 1-0 home victory over Larne and 3-0 win against Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval have hinted that a new winning mentality is emerging on the Shore Road, it’s far too early in the season to be making bold statements. Another tough assignment awaits at Seaview on Monday night when Coleraine are the visitors in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Goals from Adam Lecky, Ben Kennedy and Aidan Wilson stunned the Glens last weekend but in this league momentum can be hard to come by.

Only Linfield and Cliftonville are unbeaten and no side can boast a 100% record.

Former Northern Ireland stopper Tuffey is too experienced to allow a few strong performances to go to his head.

“I’m not starting to talk about trophies or league titles, we have our own aspirations in-house,” said the former Linfield and Glenavon keeper.

“We know what we want to achieve, we’ve spoken about that as a group and we are looking after our own business.

“It was a good result at Glentoran but we are only five games into the season. There’s a long way to go. We are content with our start but it could have been better. We aren’t getting carried away.

“The objectives are to win every game. That’s the mindset and mentality in whatever competition we play in. We aren’t shouting from the rooftops or making big noises, we will go about our business quietly.”

The Glentoran result and performance has certainly lifted spirits in north Belfast and Tuffey can detect a fresh hunger in the side.

“The squad is fantastic, they are a great bunch of lads and Stephen (Baxter) has done some shrewd business,” added Tuffey who began his career at Coventry City. “There’s a real togetherness in the group, There’s big characters in there who have won everything you can win in this country. They know what it takes to win and they lead by example. It’s great for the younger lads to know what those expectations are and how to live up to them.”

Victory over the Bannsiders on Monday would see the Crues leapfrog Coleraine in the table.

“All the games are big tests for us,” continued Tuffey who is enjoying his role in charge of Crusaders Strikers. “We have seen some of the results already and that tells you there will be no easy games.

“Coleraine are a fantastic side and Oran (Kearney) has kept the nucleus of the team together for several seasons. Oran is a top manager with a brilliant backroom staff suporting him.

“We know what is coming and we must be fully prepared for it.”