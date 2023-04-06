Crusaders won’t let levels drop with Irish Cup Final on horizon: Daniel Larmour

Crusaders defender Daniel Larmour says his side won’t take their foot off the gas now they have reached a second consecutive Irish Cup Final.

The Crues will take on Ballymena United again in the May showpiece but focus has switched back to the Premiership’s post-split fixtures and the north Belfast side can dent Linfield’s title hopes at Windsor Park tomorrow night. David Healy’s side are aiming to keep the pressure on leaders Larne, who hold a five-point advantage with fives games remaining.

But the Crues know a Windsor win will move them three points behind the champions and they want to finish as high as possible in case they need to fight for a European place through the Play-Offs.

The League’s big hitters are now trading blows at the death and Larmour wants the Crues to pack a punch so they can go into that Cup Final in good form.

“I played in my first senior Cup Final last year which was crazy and a great experience but we have a lot of games before then,” said the 24-year-old.

“We are six points off second so you never know where we could finish. We may have to qualify for Europe through the Play-Offs. Everyone wants to finish strongly and a home tie could make the difference in those Play-Offs.

“We have a good record against the top six and with players wanting to earn a place in the Cup Final squad, there is an opportunity to impress the manager. There is pressure on Linfield as they are chasing a League title but you want to win every game.

“No one will take their foot off the gas, we will be full throttle like last year after the split when we scored four against Coleraine and Glentoran.

“We have three games in seven days, a tough and testing week, so it’s a case of using the squad and seeing how many points we can get.”

The unlikely Semi-Final hero against Dungannon Swifts was club legend Declan Caddell, who has come out of retirement to aid the troops like a veteran warrior still capable of landing a killer blow.

“It was a great goal and he told us it was his only touch in the game,” added the centre-back. “It was a great finish and a show of real composure.

“When you watch it back you can see the perfect timing of his run after the space opens up.

“That comes with experience, he’s been doing that for years and it fired us into the Final. It’s great to have him back, he’s a great communicator and respected in the changing room.”