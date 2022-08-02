Crystal Palace closing in on deal to sign Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Kofi Balmer from Larne

Northern Ireland defender Kofi Balmer is on the verge of sealing a move to the Premier League, with reports from England suggesting Crystal Palace are close to signing him.

Sources have indicated that the London club have agreed a deal with Larne, with personal terms between the player and club all that stands between it going through.

Balmer, who has yet to make his Northern Ireland senior debut, has 11 Under-21 caps under his belt and has no shortage of Irish League experience having played 134 times for Larne and Ballymena United.

The 21-year-old was instrumental to leading the Inver Reds into Europe last season, producing quality performances in their defence to lead them to victory over Glentoran in the end-of-season Play-Off, and making 41 appearances in all.

Capable of playing across the defence but primarily at centre-back, Balmer will provide significant depth for Palace boss Patrick Vieira, although it is not clear what plans the Eagles’ chief has for his new signing.

The Palace club do have history of bringing through young talent at Selhurst Park, with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guéhi proving to be outstanding players to progress through the ranks.

Earlier this season, manager Tiernan Lynch told this outlet that Balmer is a “phenomenal” player, which suggests he should make the transition to the top flight just fine.

“Kofi is a phenomenal kid. For someone so young to be as wise and brave as he is, is a great credit to him and his family,” said Lynch.

Larne themselves are set for a decent pay-day out of this, too, with Balmer still under contract for the next two years, however the finances of the deal have yet to be disclosed.