Crystal Palace is ideal place for Kofi Balmer to shine, believes former Northern Ireland international Michael Hughes

Former Northern Ireland hero Michael Hughes says Kofi Balmer is at the perfect club to take his game to the next level.

The 21-year-old left Larne for Premier League side Crystal Palace’s Academy earlier this month and Hughes expects the talented defender to soar with the Eagles.

Former Ballymena United ace Balmer, who has featured for Northern Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 level, is adjusting to life at Selhurst Park after agreeing a one-year deal.

Larne man Hughes played for the south London club from 2003 to 2007 and was adored by the fans. He was given the captain’s armband and made almost 150 appearances for the Eagles in England’s top flight.

The former Manchester City and Strasbourg ace is now hoping Balmer can fully grasp his Premier League opportunity.

“Honestly, the boy couldn’t have gone to a better place for his development and the support he will receive,” says Hughes, who earned 71 Northern Ireland caps.

“The fans will be brilliant, and the staff. It’s a fantastic place to be. I’m sure it’s very different from the time I was there with Patrick Vieira in charge but, from my memory, you couldn’t be around a better bunch of people.

“It’s a massive step up for the boy and a big challenge for him, but he’s been given a great opportunity and he must grasp it with both hands.

“These opportunities don’t come along very often but he will learn a lot and he just needs to knuckle down and not be overawed by it all. He will work hard and get on with it. Palace have spotted his potential, he is there on merit and he will now show what he can do.”

Former winger Hughes left Carrick Rangers for Manchester City in his teenage years back in the late 1980s and in those days there was less support for Northern Ireland players pursuing a career across the water.

The new Irish FA JD Academy is helping to smooth that path for ambitious young players and Hughes feels that help is vital.

“I found it difficult and tough because I was out of my comfort zone,” he remembers.

“You don’t have the comforts you take for granted at home and you have to adjust to working with different people in a new environment. Your routine and support network changes, you end up in digs and we weren’t eased into it back then.

“Settling down into a new environment is a challenge and I don’t think anyone handles that smoothly.

“It can take a while to adjust, up to a year or longer, as in my case. You go through the motions and think, ‘What is happening here?’ but you have to feel at home.

“The new Academy is needed so you can warn players about experiences. Players are better prepared now whereas when I was 16 there was no support at all.”

When Hughes was a young footballer setting out on his sporting journey, he played alongside a young man from Carnlough called Brendan Rodgers.

The two lads played for a Ballymena-based team, Star United, and Hughes says there was always a quiet determination and focus about the man who worked with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and went on to become manager at Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic and now Leicester City.

“We were all in our teenage years and breaking through,” says Hughes, whose club career included spells with West Ham, Wimbledon, Birmingham City and Coventry City.

“Brendy was a good player back in the day but I think he got a bad injury which stopped him progressing. They were good, young, talented players and it’s interesting to see who goes on to become successful players and managers in the game.

“It was all we wanted to do, football was our life and we lived and dreamed it.

“You follow your fellow countrymen, and Brendan went to Chelsea where he worked with Jose Mourinho and that’s when his coaching career took off.

“He learned a lot and I’m not surprised he has done so well. He was always a determined kid and I always remember he was a quiet lad, like the rest of us, but he had a determination to succeed.

“There weren’t many boisterous kids running around, we were quite reserved but had good craic together. Leicester haven’t had the best start to the season but highs and lows are part of football. If the quality is there it will always be there, and it’s just a difficult spell they have to get through, which I’m sure they will.

“Around that period I had great times with the Northern Ireland schoolboys and, to be honest, it was probably one of the most enjoyable times of my career. Playing in places like England, Scotland and Switzerland was special when you were so young.

“I was driven and ambitious. I lived for the game and all I wanted to do in life was be a footballer at as high a level as I could.”

During his impressive career, Hughes played alongside and against some top players, so who were the best?

“When I was at Strasbourg there was a Russian guy called Alexander Mostovoi, a striker who went to one of the Spanish teams (Celta Vigo),” he says.

“He was an exceptional player, he could hold the ball up, beat people, play a pass and score goals. He couldn’t defend, but that wasn’t his job, as a striker he was unbelievable.

"The toughest player I played against, by a million miles, was Sol Campbell. This guy had me in his pocket, I could not move, he smothered me wherever I moved when I was with Wimbledon and he was at Arsenal.

“I had never played against him directly before, I was on the right wing and he was left-back for some reason. I knew he was an England international and a good player but I tried everything to get past him and afterwards I felt I had never faced anyone like him.

"He beat me for pace, power and everything else. It was a little bit of a deflating experience but I had a new respect for him. He was the best player I played against by a long way.”

After his playing career, Hughes had a go at management with Carrick Rangers and took an interest in the business side of the club. Although he has no involvement in football at the moment, he would consider a coaching role.

“I wouldn’t mind doing something,” he adds.

“Not in the management side of things, that wouldn’t suit me, but some sort of coaching is a possibility. I’ve been busy with other matters but would consider some involvement in the game again.

"I was involved with Carrick Rangers several years ago and it was a lot of commitment. I enjoyed my time there but it can be stressful. I think coaching would be more enjoyable.

“The game has changed with a lot of investment coming into clubs. It’s getting much more competitive, particularly from a financial perspective. The League is getting stronger with teams going full-time and I keep an eye on it from a distance.”