Cup final fans fall silent in memory of tragic Kaylee Black (13)

Minutes applause held in respect of Katie Black during today's cup final at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Fans of Crusaders show a banner paying tribute to Kaylee Black at today's Final at NFS @ Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Football fans fell silent before the Irish Cup final in memory of young Crusaders player Kaylee Black.

The 13-year-old tragically passed away earlier this week.

Kaylee played as goalkeeper for Crusaders Strikers FC’s under-13s side.

On Sunday, a minute’s silence in her memory was observed before the cup final between the Crues and Ballymena.

Members of the Black family attended the match.

Her photograph was shown on the big screen at the match at Windsor Park, as the stadium announcer said: “The thoughts and prayers of entire football family are with you at this difficult time.”

Then in the 13th minute, with Crusaders 1-0 up through Ross Clarke’s goal, the match paused as players, officials and fans staged a minute’s applause.

Kaylee’s photograph was again shown on the big screen as the Crues’ fans sang ‘Kaylee Black, she’s one of our own’.

Kaylee was a Crusaders fan and on Thursday the hearse carrying her coffin made a poignant visit to Seaview stadium in North Belfast.

The previous night, Crusaders’ senior women’s team dedicated their 5-0 win over Derry City Women to her.

Players wore black armbands and t-shirts with Kaylee's photograph.

Earlier this week, Crusaders Strikers said the club was “deeply saddened” by her passing.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Tributes were paid, with many describing it as “heartbreaking news”.

Kaylee’s funeral will be held on Tuesday.