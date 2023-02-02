Cup success getting tougher for clubs like Coleraine, says Oran Kearney

Striker Matthew Shevlin has been in sizzling form for Coleraine this season

Oran Kearney's Coleraine side face Cliftonville in the last-16 of the Irish Cup — © ©INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Oran Kearney believes reaching a Cup Final is now a massive achievement for clubs like Coleraine.

The Bannsiders are already in next month’s League Cup decider and will aim to take another step towards Irish Cup glory this weekend.

They face Cliftonville in the last-16 of a competition they have won six times — most recently in 2018.

Kearney admits the Irish Cup has provided some “brilliant” memories, but feels it is getting harder to compete for silverware.

“Every Cup is a target — we’ve reached the League Cup Final three years in a row, and we have brilliant memories of the Irish Cup too.

“The way the League has gone, and with teams going full-time, any time you get close to a Cup Final, or even Semis, is a hell of an achievement, given the teams in the League.”

Coleraine travel to Cliftonville in one of three all-Premiership ties.

It will be the sides’ fifth meeting this season, with Kearney’s men beating the Reds in December en route to the League Cup Final against Linfield on March 12. Two weeks ago, they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Solitude.

Kearney added: “Cliftonville are flying, particularly at home, and we’ve had a couple of tough games there already.

“We beat them in the League Cup on penalties, we drew there in another game recently which was a real ding-dong affair, and I don’t expect Saturday to be any different.”

Coleraine are now unbeaten in 14, dating back to early November. However, Kearney is paying little attention to statistics.

He said: “I didn’t even know the number — I didn’t even realise how many it was.

“We’ve done it before in seasons gone past where we have gone on long runs.

“But sometimes you can get carried away with that and the numbers behind it.

“I remember going 20-something games, but there were maybe seven or eight draws in it, which is no use. You are nearly better winning a game and losing a game than getting two draws.

“So we won’t get too carried away. It’s not a focus in the dressing room, it’s not talked about in terms of ‘let’s try to keep our unbeaten run going’.”

Matthew Shevlin has been key to their good form, and scored his 50th Coleraine goal in 95 appearances against Dungannon last week.

Kearney said the 24-year-old has more than repaid the faith shown in signing him from Linfield.

He added: “He’s right up there with the best in the League, and that is down to Matthew. When he came to us, I wouldn’t say he was a broken man but he was a very frustrated man.

“He had been about the League a long time but nobody would put faith in him, and what we’ve absolutely done from the word go is put faith in him.

“I told him he would get a world of football with us and I stood over that.

“The second part of the deal is that Matthew has to go and prove everybody wrong and do all the things that he said he could do - and he has done.”