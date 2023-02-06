Cup win with Glentoran would banish Niall McGinn’s pain

Niall McGinn declared that he has unfinished business with the Irish Cup after his screamer lit up Shamrock Park as Glentoran booked their place in this season’s quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Portadown .

Sixteen years on from suffering a double disappointment when, firstly, he was left out of the Dungannon Swifts squad that took on Linfield in the Final before not getting to sample a celebration party after the Blues won the Cup on penalties, McGinn’s sights are on finally lifting the trophy that deserted him in his teens.

Now aged 35, McGinn has had his moments in the limelight in between, enjoying cup success with Derry City, Celtic and Aberdeen as well as probably his career high when his goal secured a 2-0 win for Northern Ireland against Ukraine at Euro 2016.

After signing an 18-month deal with Glentoran, he now has one more big box that he hopes to tick and that will act as motivation when they travel to Crusaders in the last eight next month.

“I was left out of the Dungannon squad on the day back in 2007, which was massively disappointing,” recalled McGinn.

“You could probably say that I have something to make up for in terms of that.

“When you come to a big club like Glentoran, you want to be fighting for things — doing well in the league, trying to get into Europe and winning cups and now we’re into the next round, which is the most important thing.”

Jay Donnelly had put the Glens ahead midway through the first-half and, from then on, they dominated. The 2019 winners probably should have been further ahead before McGinn picked up the ball on the left wing nine minutes into the second-half and strolled infield unchallenged before smashing a 25-yard strike into the top corner of the net.

Donnelly’s close range volley two minutes later killed the tie as a contest and only a linesman’s flag late in the game denied him the hat-trick that would have stolen the spotlight from McGinn.

“I loved it,” beamed the delighted McGinn.

“I’ve scored a good few goals, nice ones, over my career and I caught that one unbelievable.

​“Once it left my foot, I was thinking ‘please go in’ and I was delighted to see it hit the net.

​“There wasn’t much on, the defender was blocking the goalkeeper’s sight of it, thankfully it went into the top corner and there I was away off celebrating with the fans.”

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Upton, McNally, McKeown, Chapman (Teggart 63), Archer, Wilson (McCawl 63), Jordan (Russell 73), Balde, Friel, O’Sullivan (Moorhouse 69). Unused subs: Barr, McCullough, Harkin.

GLENTORAN:McCarey, Wightman, McCullough (Singleton 59), Wilson, Kane, Burns (Plum 65), Devlin, McCartan (Crowe 77), R Donnelly (McMenamin 59) J Donnelly, McGinn (Uzokwe 65 mins). Unused subs:Webber, Purkis.

Referee:Ian McNabb (Coleraine).

Man of the match: Jay Donnelly

Match rating:6/10