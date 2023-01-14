Currie: Bringing Igiehon to the Ports a ‘no brainer’

Danske Bank Premiership

Currie has signed the powerful striker from his previous club Dundela, where he scored three goals in 15 appearances this term. He has also added Ballymena United forward Paul McElroy to his panel.

“We’re delighted to get Benny to the club, we obviously signed him for Dundela in the summer after he was the second highest goal scorer in the Championship the season before when he was flying,” Currie told the club website.

“We got the opportunity to bring him in and we know what we’re getting with Benny, he’s such a lovely man. Sometimes we want him to get more angry because he has the capabilities of being that striker that no one wants to play against — a big strong boy with fantastic attributes.

“I felt we needed a focal point striker, someone that can hold the ball up and win headers. He works hard too so I thought it was a no brainer with the situation that we’re in.

“We’re still searching for at least another two strikers as well but Benny will come into the squad for Saturday and will be a big help to us.

“We’re delighted to have him and want him to become more angry and be that striker, like he was at the start of last season, that no one wanted to play against.”

The 29-year-old Englishman is much travelled, with stints in Switzerland and the League of Ireland on his CV.

Much of his career has been spent in the English non-league, where he has turned out for the likes of Sheffield, Bradford Park Avenue and Scarborough Athletic.

He helped Larne win promotion in 2019 before joining Finn Harps in 2020. He returned to the NIFL Championship in 2021, joining Tyrone outfit Dergview.

Igiehon become a popular figure at Darragh Park, scoring 14 goals in the first half of the 2021/22 season.

His goalscoring form prompted a move to Ards, but his time with the Red and Blues was hampered by two red cards.

He linked up with Currie at Wilgar Park in the summer of 2022.

Off the pitch, Igiehon has a qualification in broadcast journalism.

He once worked as a presenter for Leeds United TV.