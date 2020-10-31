Curtis Allen: I feared my career was at an end during injury woe but now I'm out to add to medal haul at Coleraine

Coleraine striker Curtis Allen feared his career could be coming to a premature end last season but now he's hungry to make a big impact at the Bannsiders.

Allen could face his old club Glentoran at The Showgrounds this afternoon and, with an appearance off the bench likely, he could come on and haunt the east Belfast side.

The 32-year-old had initially joined the Bannsiders on a six-month loan deal from Glentoran back in January and when August arrived the move was made permanent.

A two-year contract with last season's Premiership runners-up added a spring in his step and brought some cheer after a frustrating groin injury.

An agreement couldn't be reached with Glentoran that would have seen Allen play in the Irish Cup semi-final, but now he's focused on future goals in his second spell with Coleraine after previously being with the club from 2011-13.

"There were times last season when I was injured I couldn't see any light at the end of the tunnel, and I was thinking, 'Is that it?'," said the former Linfield striker.

"I was wondering if it was time to hang the boots up, and perhaps the break helped me.

"I want to keep pushing for medals and I want to enjoy my time at Coleraine again.

"Not being involved in the Irish Cup was a sting in the tail for me but I will give it everything to bring more success to the club. I'm raring to go and leave behind a tough year.

"I'm hungrier for more success, especially after the injuries.

"The Glens were fantastic with my rehab and kept my spirits up. I'm pain free now and managing my training well.

"Sometimes a step back gives you the chance to take a step forward. I'm raring to go and to be involved again."

Coleraine bounced back from an opening day defeat by Ballymena with a victory over Portadown last week.

Glentoran are still waiting for their first Premiership win and boss Mick McDermott can understand fans' disappointment.

"As with any big club, excuses don't work," he said. "The team the fans pick never loses because it never plays. We do have new faces, some of whom have to adjust to the league as well as develop an understanding with team-mates.

"We sign players and deal with the consequences, so I'm not making excuses. We have talent in the squad and we have to show what we are capable of."