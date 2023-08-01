‘Dad was in the very, very best of places’: Football fan Tim takes on charity walk for NI Hospice

Tim Branagh plans tribute to his father with trek to local football grounds and raise funds to support Northern Ireland Hospice

Tim Branagh is putting a heart-warming twist on Northern Ireland Hospice Walks by planning a charity walking challenge — to walk to all six Belfast-based Irish League clubs, in memory of his sport-loving dad.

His father Austin passed away in September 2021 after being cared for by Northern Ireland Hospice in Somerton Road and Tim wished to give something back to the organisation.

On August 5, he’ll start at the Maynard Sinclair Pavilion in Stormont, where Austin played most of his sport for the NI Civil Service and also served as the NI Civil Service Sports Association Chairman.

He’ll then move on to the Oval, Seaview, NI Hospice in Somerton Road, Solitude, Grosvenor Park (site) and Celtic Park (site), before finishing at Windsor Park.

To date, no one has united all the six featured Irish League clubs for a one-off charity event.

Read more Dementia Care Coordinator Tracy Smyth speaks of the importance of carer support for patients

Tim’s been preparing for the 12.5 mile walk — which will take an estimated four hours — by walking his dog up to five miles at a time.

“The walk introduced me to a whole lot of streets. I’ve lived in the city of Belfast all my life and I went across the footbridge on the motorway at the foreshore,” he says. “I didn’t even know how to get onto the bridge. There’s been loads and loads of things that I’ve discovered and routes that I had no idea of the easiest way to get from Solitude to Grosvenor Park, for example.”

Tim and Austin went to ‘hundreds and hundreds’ of sports events over the years.

“We went to see rugby, the cricket, football, boxing. We went to see McGuigan as he was on his rise up, went to London to see him when he fought in the World Championships,” Tim says.

“We’d a real connection when it came to sport but the one that went right back to when I was about four years old when I first went to football and it was Irish League football.

Austin in his Irish Cricket Union Umpires jumper with sons Keith (left) and Tim

“He took me around everywhere; that was Saturdays. We just went to see somebody somewhere and it wasn’t always his own club. He supported Distillery but if they were away from home he’d go and see Ards against Bangor which he thought was a big deal because there were local rivals, or we went to see Cliftonville against Crusaders because that was a big match in his eyes as well.

“So I suppose of all the sports that was the one that goes back to when I was very, very wee.

“When the games were over, when we went to Distillery particularly, he used to hold my hand and run really, really fast and I wasn’t able to keep up. He thought that was funny because my wee legs would be in mid-air and going like mad, but they wouldn’t be on the ground.

“That was the one sport that I could come up with something that is just not just an ordinary sponsored walk. There’s hundreds of them that happen every day, but I wanted one that had a little bit of association with me and my dad and also was a little bit special in that I don’t think anybody else has ever managed to do this particular walk.”

The bond between father and son is evident — ‘if he wasn’t feeling great, I would go over and within no time at all he was laughing’ says Tim.

“We would have a laugh and we would sort the problems of the world just the two of us. We were able to say anything.”

Austin had prostate cancer and was cared for by the team in Hospice for around three weeks in September 2021. The Hospice provides specialist palliative care for over 4,000 babies, children and adults every year.

Austin went in to work out a pain management plan but cancer had spread into his bones, so he remained there until he died on September 21.

“He never got home and he lost that race between the disease and the guys being able to sort out how they can keep him at ease,” says Tim, having nothing but ‘unbelievable’ praise for the Hospice’s work.

Tim ahead of his walk to raise funds for Northern Ireland Hospice

“It was just out of this world. And I don't know what we as a family would have been able to know what to do without them.

“He was in the very, very best place that he could have been anywhere. The care was just fabulous.”

Austin — says Tim — wasn’t the sort of person to moan and groan, wanting to put the best face possible on even while he was ill. Tim’s charity walk will be honouring not just Austin but another football fan — his Granda Grimason.

“All the family was and all supported different sides. Irish League, way back in the 50s, when they were all at the games was massive, crowds of 50,000 used to go to see a match between Linfield and Celtic, which was a big rivalry game. Linfield at home used to get 15 or 20 thousand every week,” he says.

“After the war, it was really the only form of stuff to do on a Saturday. Everybody went to football and there was 1000s went in it was a big thing. And they all supported different clubs. So I've got my uncle who supported Linfield and my granddad had supported Belfast Celtic and have my dad who supported Distillery. Can you imagine the craic in that house because football was a big thing then.

“I came in towards the end of that real halcyon era, which Irish League football had after the war up until the end of the 1960s and then as we know everything can be a bit of a halt in the 70s in Belfast.”

Tim mentions an important photograph of himself, his father and Tim’s eldest son Lee on September 7, 2005, when Northern Ireland won a match against England — the first time it had beaten England at Windsor Park since 1927.

Austin with his grandson Lee

“My father had gone to that fixture religiously all his life and he'd never seen them beat England and this was my son's first game between the two of them.

“He was on one side, he was 18 years old, and he didn't think it was unusual for Northern Ireland to beat England because that's the first time he’d ever been there. My dad had been going all his life and he’d never seen them win against England, and I was somewhere in the middle.

“I'll always have that to look back on and there was three of us and it was a special thing for a family to share that. I could look at my eldest boy and smile and think, ‘you don’t think this is all that special’ and look at my dad who was over the moon.”

Tim’s encouraging others to join him during his walk which he says will be an emotional endeavour.

“I know exactly where we used to stand in each stadium.

“When he died, I was glad he actually passed because there was only one way out of where he was and what he was having to cope with.

“He wasn't going to beat the disease anymore, and he wasn't well and he was suffering. And when he actually passed, that was a relief, a huge relief. I was glad that he passed because he wasn't he wasn't going to get better. That's always been something which has sustained me.

“There's things that only he and I shared and experienced and for each of the stadiums I’ve got a story.

“There was one time we went to Solitude and we both got the throw the ball back on to play. The odds of you and the person that you're with both getting an opportunity to throw the ball back onto the field of play is just unusual.

“We used to laugh about it because the ground was empty, there was nobody else there hardly. That’s a memory that we both had and we both had a giggle at.”

The father to Lee, Ryan and Nicola says he would do another charitable initiative, wanting to celebrate ‘all the joy and all the sadness’ that they got out of sport.

“I also wanted to put something back because the hospice were exemplary. As I said before, I don’t know what we would have done as a family. He was in the very, very best of places that he could have been in the situation.”

You can support Tim’s fundraising efforts via his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/tim-branagh-1688553385013. For more information on the NI Hospice see www.nihospice.org

Support Tim on his Trek

If you’d like to join Tim on Saturday, August 5, here’s his timings throughout the day.

• Meet Maynard Sinclair Stormont at 8.45am

• Depart Maynard Sinclair at 9.00am

• Arrive Oval — Glentoran at 9.45am

• Depart Oval — Glentoran at 10.00am

• Arrive Seaview — Crusaders at 11.15am

• Depart Seaview — Crusaders at 11.30am

• Arrive NI Hospice at 11.45am

• Depart NI Hospice at 12.00pm

• Arrive Solitude — Cliftonville at 12.35pm

• Depart Solitude — Cliftonville at 12.50pm

• Arrive Grosvenor Park — Distillery at 1.25pm

• Depart Grosvenor Park — Distillery at 1.40pm

• Arrive Celtic Park (Park Centre ) — Belfast Celtic at 2.00pm

• Depart Celtic Park — Belfast Celtic at 2.15pm

• Arrive Windsor Park — Linfield at 2.30pm