Dáire O’Connor makes it a debut to remember as Glentoran earn battling draw with Gzira United

Gzira United 2 Glentoran 2

It was an eventful match for Junior against Gzira United, having missed a penalty early on before bagging the opener for Glentoran

It was a Glentoran debut of dreams for Dáire O’Connor, who recorded a goal and an assist against Gzira United

Tasked with filling the sizeable boots of Conor McMenamin, new boy Dáire O’Connor made a shining first impression in a Glentoran shirt with a goal and an assist on his debut to commence the Warren Feeney era with a creditable stalemate.

Up against Gzira United of Malta in the Europa Conference League First Round, the east Belfast side missed a penalty in the first minute and took an early lead but still had to come from behind to claim what was an entertaining 2-2 draw.

In an organised and hard-working display from his new team, summer signing O’Connor caught the eye first with his cross to Junior for the Glens’ opener and then with an opportunistic equaliser in the second half.

For all the unrest and upheaval at The BetMcLean Oval this summer, it was a performance that bodes well for the year ahead. Feeney’s panel wasted no time in making their mark here, winning a spot-kick with virtually the first action of their season.

It was Junior who won the flick-on that sent Shay McCartan in behind, with Niall McGinn getting on the end of the former Ballymena United man’s pull-back across the six-yard box.

McGinn’s effort struck the hand of Thiaguinho, with Austrian referee Stefan Ebnar pointing to the 12-yard spot with less than a minute on the clock. Junior would lose his footing on the kick, though, scooping the ball up and well over the bar.

Despite the unfortunate miss, the striker was a handful during the early goings-on and opened the scoring just nine minutes later, drifting in between the hosts’ centre-backs to nod home O’Connor’s cross.

Looking tidy in their 4-5-1 shape, the Glens were deserving of their goal – and it could have been two shortly after.

O’Connor and McGinn continued to link well, with the latter’s ball back to Bobby Burns put over the bar by last season’s Club Player of the Year.

But Gzira would score twice in a damaging 10-minute spell before the break, first an untidy goal through Wilkson before Brooklyn Borg’s smart finish totally turned the tide.

Former Larne stand-out Fuad Sule came on at half-time to make his debut and, again, the Glens made a lightening quick start to the half.

After Junior had been fouled on the edge of the box, McGinn took a quick free-kick, sliding it through for McCartan whose curling effort was merely palmed back into the middle by goalkeeper Cassar – with O’Connor’s resulting looping header levelling the scores.

Chances thereafter were few and far between – although the visitors will surely feel Marcelo Dias should have been shown a second yellow for a trip on McCartan – but the Glens can be happy with a draw to take into next week’s second leg at The Oval.

GZIRA UNITED: Cassar, A Borg, Chaba, Romero, Dias, B Borg, Macula, Silva, Mendoza, Thiaguinho, Wilkson (Essaka, 73).

Subs not used: Gomda, Kadar, Taliana, Alouzi, Pace, Pisani.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Singleton, Wightman (Sule, 45), Burns, Marshall, O’Connor (R Donnelly, 79), McCartan (Kelly, 90), McGinn, Junior (J Donnelly, 67).

Subs not used: Kane, Purkis, Webber, Boyd, Russell, Jenkins, Locke, Walsh.

Referee: Stefan Ebnar

Man of the Match: Dáire O’Connor

Match rating: 8/10