Dale Gorman leaves Glentoran for National League club and targets immediate promotion

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Dale Gorman says he is determined to help new club Yeovil Town into the English Football League after leaving Glentoran.

Son of Linfield great Tony, the 25-year-old showed moments of quality in his year-long spell at the Oval but it never truly worked out for him in east Belfast under Mick McDermott and he was pleased to join the National League outfit.

Gorman has a National League winners medal from his time at Leyton Orient and the ex-Stevenage ace would fancy adding another one to his collection.

He told the Yeovil club website: "I’m delighted to get everything sealed and finalised. Now I’m just looking forward to the season starting.

“Our ambition has to be promotion; you look at the size of the football club and not many would expect us to be here.

“We’ll give it a good go this year to try and get back where we should be.”

Gorman called on the Yeovil supporters to roar the team on in their bid for promotion.

“I’m a Yeovil player now, so I’ll give everything I have for Yeovil and do everything I can to win matches for this football club," he said.

“I hope the fans can get down here (Huish Park) and support us because we need you. We can do this together and have a good season.”