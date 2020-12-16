Dale Taylor nets first professional contract at Nottingham Forest as Charlie Allen set to follow with Leeds United

Former Linfield duo Charlie Allen (left) and Dale Taylor are progressing after their summer moves.

Former Linfield youngster Dale Taylor has signed his first professional contract with Nottingham Forest.

The 17-year-old celebrated his birthday on Saturday and has now penned a contract at The City Ground.

Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Taylor made his senior debut for Linfield aged just 15.

Since moving to England in the summer, Taylor has netted eight times for Forest's Under 18 side and has been rewarded with a step up to the club's Under 23 squad.

His former Blues team-mate Charlie Allen, meanwhile, is also due to net his first professional deal with Leeds United today when he signs a three-year contract.

Allen moved to Elland Road during the summer, penning an initial scholarship deal that was always due to turn into a professional contract when he turned 17.