Daniel Finlayson: I’ve no doubt David Healy can thrive as a manager across the water

Linfield’s Daniel Finlayson says David Healy is one of the best coaches he has worked with in his career

David Healy is hoping to secure his 10th trophy as Linfield manager on Sunday and Daniel Finlayson has no doubt the former Northern Ireland frontman can enjoy a successful managerial career in England or Scotland.

The Killyleagh native has spoken about his ambition to manage at a higher level in the future and he’s still receiving a fantastic education at Windsor Park.

Despite lacking managerial experience when he accepted the role in 2015, Healy has been able to steer the club to extraordinary success, including five titles in six seasons and two Irish Cup triumphs.

Managing Linfield is the toughest job in Irish League football and Healy has had to weather fierce storms, but his hunger to write new chapters in the side’s history has never waned.

In our game’s changing landscape, with its fresh investment and full-time structures, securing major honours is a much more difficult task, but Healy can get his hands on more silverware if the Blues conquer Coleraine in the BetMcLean Cup decider at the National Football Stadium this weekend.

Healy’s counterpart, Oran Kearney, did have a bright spell as St Mirren boss, the club which allowed Finlayson to switch to Linfield on a season-long loan.

The full-back is now confident the former Preston and Leeds striker can continue his coaching career across the water.

“I can see David managing in England or Scotland – that’s up to him and what he would like to do in his life and career but he definitely has the skills to prosper across the water,” argued the 22-year-old. “He has great attention to detail and knows what is needed to break teams down.

“He’s one of the best managers I have worked with and he clearly has the ability to manage at a higher level. David has had success throughout his whole career and it’s brilliant to work with him every day. He strives for improvement and will give the players top advice. He wants players with a winning mentality and as a young player, I want someone I can believe in and learn off and I’ve certainly got that in the gaffer.”

In a challenging campaign for Linfield, the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international has been one of the shining lights at Windsor.

The ex-Rangers man is surrounded by champions in the dressing room and he’s desperate to grasp a winner’s medal.

“You come to a team like Linfield to win trophies. That’s the expectation from the fans and the club – to win silverware, and we have enough quality in the dressing room to do that this season,” he added.

“This is going to be a cracking Final. There will be a massive crowd and it will be lively and noisy. This is the kind of game you want to play in and why you come to a club like Linfield.

“The two teams have big support and it should be a special occasion.”

David Healy has steered Linfield to nine trophies

There is more pressure on the Blues to deliver on Sunday as their title defence is looking more treacherous. Larne have built up a commanding lead and this is Linfield’s most realistic shot at silverware this season.

But Finlayson is sure they will handle the heat.

“The squad is confident but we are at the stage now where every game is like a cup Final,” he said.

“You can’t look too far ahead, there’s a lot of points still to be won and it’s no surprise we have won so many titles in the last six years because we have that winning mentality and desire to win things.

“We know what it takes to get across the line in the big occasions and hopefully we can finish this season with at least one trophy. The top six is competitive and we have all found that there are no easy three points in this league. Even the teams in the bottom half are dangerous and as well as being a tough and physical league, there are good young wingers who I come up against every week.

“The competitive nature of the league is there for all to see and every game is difficult.”

Linfield will hope this Final doesn’t go to penalties following shoot-out defeats in the Europa Conference League Play-Off, SPFL Trust Trophy, County Antrim Shield Final and Irish Cup.

“In cup Finals, you are playing against good teams, and sometimes it can come down to penalties,” said Finlayson. “That is the way some of our games have went but hopefully this one doesn’t go the same way.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season but personally, I have played a lot of games and feel my form has been good. Long may that continue.”

With all his focus on winning silverware, Finlayson’s future still needs to be resolved.

“Nothing is sorted on my future at the moment and I have just been focused on finishing the season strongly with Linfield,” he stated.